Doctors and healthcare workers have been playing crucial role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic for the last one and a half years. Many have lost their lives while treating Covid-19 patients worldwide. According to the Indian Medical Association, 798 doctors died during the second wave this year and 748 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 in the first wave last year. On National Doctors' Day, the HealthSite salutes the heroes for their selfless services amid COVID-19 pandemic and honour their contribution to the society.

On this special occasion, we spoke to a few doctors to understand how their role as a doctor has evolved amidst the pandemic. Here's what they say:

Telemedicine became a saviour for both doctors and patients

The role of a healthcare professional has been constantly evolving over the years with newer technologies and challenges. The pandemic has given this evolution a further – says Dr Tarun Sahni, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

“This past one-and-a-half-year has been all about managing patients whilst understanding this dynamic infectious disease, accommodating, and augmenting technology to equip the system better & parallelly training the medical and paramedical staff. All of this was happening in conjunction to ensuring that there is no falter in delivering the best possible care to treating both covid and non-covid patients.”

“In this journey, telemedicine has come as a great support to the patients and the doctors. It was only through the innovative and devoted minds at work that healthcare providers were able to manage non-covid patients along with Covid patients. To sum up our experience of this pandemic we would say that it has required hard work, long duty hours and relentless devotion from doctors and allied health staff who spent hours in PPE suits away from family to prioritize patient care amidst these challenging times,” he adds.

Importance of patient-centered care during the COVID-19

The future of healthcare industry depends on the doctors of tomorrow. The ongoing pandemic has established a basis for the young doctors to develop a humanistic, competent and patient-centered approach. The long working hours for the doctors in the absence of their families has reflected their passion and drive to comfort the patients in pain. Such is the drive and passion that is required by the youth of today – asserts Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

Similarly, the application of an innovative approach for medical education has become a necessity of the time. Telemedicine is one of the innovations which has evolved as a great support for doctors and patients in these tough times. It is helping people to connect with their doctors at ease through WhatsApp calls and video calls. Being a doctor of today it is important to augment the technology in best possible ways to be able to stand the uncertain challenges – he adds.

Doctors work as a team amidst these tough times

Dr Nikhi Modi, Consultant Respiratory Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, says – In the current pandemic, the second wave was much more infectious as compared to the first one. As a team, frontline workers devoted their best selves towards patient care and comfort that helped in the recovery of patients. These recovered patients gave doctors a new ray of hope and motivation to stand united as a team amidst these tough times. Though the scenario is challenging but we will win this battle towards the pandemic.

Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day in India to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. This day is dedicated to honour the doctors for their service and contributions to society.