National Doctors' Day 2020: 5 Tips For Doctors To Improve Their Relationship With Their Patients

Listen carefully to the patient by making eye contact, avoiding any distractions, and welcoming the patient with a warm smile.

A doctor who succeeds in building rapport and trust with a patient can build confidence and this leads to better diagnosis and treatment approach.

The pandemic has led to a lot of changes by straining the doctor-patient relationship. Now, since everything is returning to normalcy, it is the need of the hour to motivate patients to regain their trust in doctors and communicate in a better way just like before.

For a doctor, building rapport and trust with a patient allows for better diagnosis, treatment approach, and confidence. All these factors will lead to a successful patient outcome. The patients will be able to battle any disease or ailment without any difficulty. The pandemic has strained the doctor-patient relationship as patients could not meet them in person, communication only happened over the phone or video. This crisis has meant patients have been physically and emotionally separated from doctors due to the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), telemedicine, and patients' fear of accessing healthcare. Telemedicine is dependent on communication, which is impaired by loss of verbal and non-verbal cues and impatience during the pandemic. Every patient has different needs. So, it is essential for the doctor to fulfil them with a robust treatment plan. This will lead to patient satisfaction.

Here are some vital tips to improve the doctor-patient relationship

Don't overreact

There will be times when some patients will be demanding, too much dependent, or even adversarial. In such situations, try to stay calm and composed. Avoid overreacting. Set the boundaries about what can be done. Try to address the patient's feelings with honesty. Make sure to avoid conflict with the patients. Ensure trust, positive communication, and comfort.

Try to establish boundaries

Frequent phone calls, unscheduled visits, and unrealistic expectations can further strain the doctor-patient relationship. Try to attend to the patients within the time period given to them. Make them understand that they must reach out during emergencies.

Be sensitive when it comes to the patient

Involve the patient in managing the symptoms. Try to be empathetic and ask the patient about how the pain is.Try toacknowledge their role in their care. Encourage them to listen to their body and report any abnormal changes without any delay. Listen carefully to the patient by making eye contact, avoiding any distractions, and welcoming the patient with a warm smile. Nod when the patient is talking to you. This will give them relief to some extent, and they will feel comfortable.

Clear all misconceptions

It is important to talk to your patient about misconceptions regarding the treatment. Avoid giving false hopes to the patients. Educate them about the disease, explain the side effects of the treatment and ensure them that they will be safe. This will help to build trust and a strong bond with the patient. The patients need to give a clear picture of their medical history to the doctor.

Don't forget to collect the patient's feedback

Doing so can help the doctor to understand the need and wants of the patients. This is a good practice that can help the doctor to improve his relationship with the patient. Also, respond to the reviews without fail.

(This article is authored by Dr Kushal Bangar, Consultant Physician and Intensivist, SRV Mamta Hospital Dombivali)