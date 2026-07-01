National Doctors Day 2026: 10 simple healthy habits doctors follow every day

On National Doctors Day 2026, discover 10 simple yet healthy habits doctors follow daily to stay fit, prevent illness and support long-term physical and mental well-being.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Pankaj Agarwal

National Doctors' Day.

Doctors spend their days helping people to remain healthy but what about their own routine? Many healthcare professionals are adopting a more holistic and long-term approach to emphasize sustainable healthy habits. Instead of focusing on trends in wellness this professionals are moving toward prevention, quality sleep, nutrition, regular exercise and stress management that could reduce the risk of chronic diseases and promote overall wellness.

Speaking to TheHealthsite, Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical Care at Gleneagles Hospital Parel in Mumbai and Dr. Bushra Khan, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility Kharadi in Pune shared 10 health routines that doctors are personally implementing to maintain their body and mind in good health:

1. Prioritize sleep

Sleep at least 7 to 9 hours because studies indicate that poor sleeping habits can lead to heart disease, diabetes, obesity and weakened immune system. The doctors are keeping regular sleep routines by avoiding screens before sleep and making the bedroom sleep-friendly.

2. Perform strength training at least 2 times per week

Physicians are starting to move beyond resistance training in addition to cardio from their weekly schedules. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends muscle strength training at least 2 days a week to increase muscle mass and bone health for reducing the risk of falling as people get older.

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3. Sunscreen all year long

Physicians are also adhering to the recommendation of daily sun protection as recommended by skin specialists. Broad-spectrum sunscreen protects you from skin cancer, skin ageing and sun damage even when it is cloudy or when you are working in an office with windows.

4. Increase intake of whole foods while reducing ultra processed foods

Doctors are packing their plates with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and lean proteins while reducing the amount of ultra processed foods on the plate.

5. Schedule preventive health check-up

Doctors are continuing to adhere to recommended screenings, vaccinations and regular blood tests instead of waiting for symptoms to emerge. Early detection is one of the most effective ways to identify health problems before they make themselves available to relieve.

6. Protecting mental health

As more and more people start seeing mental wellbeing on par with physical health. Many are learning to be mindful, meditate, get counselling or simply establish work-life boundaries to minimize stress and prevent burnout.

7. Walk more throughout the day

Many doctors are taking regular short breaks from their consultations for a walk with the intention of reaching for the stairs and getting more exercise throughout the day. Even brief bouts of physical activity can improve heart health, blood sugar control and mood.

8. Pay attention to hydration

Physicians are actively drinking adequate amounts of water during the day rather than beverages packed with caffeine. Water helps maintain kidney function, digestion, temperature and physical performance.

9. The number of drinks and no smoking

A growing number of healthcare workers are cutting down on consuming alcohol or abstaining from it altogether, but keeping their tobacco intake at a minimum. Both are effective ways to reduce the risk of cancer, liver disease, cardiovascular disease and many other chronic diseases.

10. Taking time for social connections

Physicians know that good relationships are associated with overall good health and wellness. It could be as simple as spending time with family, going out with friends or being involved with community activities.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, exercise or lifestyle.