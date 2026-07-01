National Doctors Day 2026: 10 questions, one doctor, honest answers

On National Doctors Day 2026, a doctor answers the ten most common questions offering honest insights into patient care, medical challenges, misconceptions and life behind the profession.

Medically Verified By: Dr Manjusha Agarwal

Nationals Doctors' Day.

Doctors dedicated their lives to caring for others but what health advice do they follow themselves? From the importance of routine checkups to the largest medical myths people think are true, doctors have great knowledge to offer that can help everyone lead a healthier life. On National Doctors' Day 2026, which falls on 1st July annually, i.e. today, TheHealthSite had a candid chat with Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Consultant of Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai and asked her 10 of the most prevalent health questions. Here's what she wants you to know!

1. What is the one healthy habit that everyone should adopt?

Dr Manjusha says that you can't bargain for living a healthy lifestyle. The doctor says the rules of good health are simple which include regular exercise, healthy diet, plenty of sleep and no tobacco.

2. Is it safe to ignore mild symptoms or resolve them on their own?

According to an internist it is highly recommended that people who have recurring symptoms should not be ignored. People experiencing symptoms like persistent cough, unexplained weight loss, shortness of breath, fever that does not go away or constant fatigue should seek medical advice since early diagnosis often improves treatment outcomes.

3. Why is it so crucial to have an annual health examination?

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Dr Manjusha states that preventive health screening enables identifying the diseases in their early stages before symptoms manifest. She said, "Blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, kidney function and liver health should all be closely monitored after the age of 30 particularly for those individuals with a family history of chronic diseases."

4. What is the greatest health myth that people continue to believe?

Dr Manjusha believes that many people think that supplements can take the place of a healthy diet. She notes, "No vitamin or supplement can replace a poor diet. Until certain deficiency is medically diagnosed a balanced diet should be the main source of nutrition."

5. Does stress have an impact on your physical health?

Dr Manjusha agrees that chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure, digestive issues, weakened immune system, anxiety, depression and trouble sleeping. She suggests a stress management plan by being active, mindful, engaging in hobbies and seeking social support for overall wellbeing.

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6. What lifestyle disease concerns doctors the most?

Dr Manjusha points to some of the fastest growing health challenges such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver disease. The internist says that all of these are significantly driven by sedentary lifestyle, processed foods, poor sleep patterns and rising stress levels.

7. How much sleep does an adult really need?

Dr Manjusha says that most adults can get seven to nine hours of good sleep each night. The doctor revealed that lack of sleep has been associated with obesity, diabetes, heart disease, decreased immunity and impaired concentration.

8. What symptoms should never be overlooked?

If you have chest pain, sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, trouble breathing, bleeding that doesn't stop, severe abdominal pain, blood in the stool or urine or sudden vision changes. Prompt medical care may save life.

9. How to boost your immune system?

Dr Manjusha says immunity cannot be increased in just one day. She advises that support for the immune system can be best achieved by eating a good balanced diet, exercising regularly, being physically active, managing stress, getting a good night's sleep and keeping vaccinations up to date.

10. What message would you like to give people on Doctors' Day?

Sharing a thoughtful message on National Doctors' Day 2026 the internist shares a message with patients. She said, "Healthcare is a partnership. Do not wait to become seriously ill to see a doctor. Prevention, early detection, adherence to recommended treatment and a healthy lifestyle can avert many complications and enhance quality of life."

National Doctors' Day 2026 isn't just about recognition of healthcare workers but it's also about taking a learning opportunity from their experience. Most doctors say disease prevention is much simpler than its treatment. All the basics of a healthy life are still the same i.e healthy eating, regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, avoiding tobacco and regular health checks. The lesson here is that no matter how things change with healthcare, always listen to your body, consult a healthcare professional as needed and never underestimate the power of prevention.

Disclaimer: The responses reflect the personal views and professional experience of the interviewed doctor. They are intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or representative of all healthcare professionals.