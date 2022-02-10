National Deworming Day: Ways To De-Worm Your Child

India celebrates National Deworming Day on February 10 every year. On this day, children between the ages of 1 to 19 are administered deworming medications at schools and Anganwadi centers to get rid of worm infections for better growth.

Intestinal worms can become problematic as they can affect your child's immunity and invite many infections. As soon as you notice that your child has intestinal worms, think of solutions to get rid of them. Deworming can help boost your child's immunity and facilitate better growth and development. On the occasion of the National Deworming Day, Dr. Sunil Puraswani, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Mechanic Nagar, Indore explains everything you need to know about deworming, why is it important and ways to do it.

What is deworming?

Deworming is the process of the use of medications to expel intestinal worms or parasitic worms from the body. Anthelmintic medication is used to deworm those affected by stomach worms. Such worm infections can occur due to poor hygiene conditions and unhealthy habits.

Why is deworming important?

Deworming is necessary for the overall growth and well-being of your child. Worm infections can cause chronic illnesses and can even hamper the day-to-day lives of children in many ways. Deworming can boost your child's immunity and protect your child against several infections and illnesses. Problems like anaemia and loose bowels movements can be prevented. Moreover, it will increase the nutritional intake of your child since different kinds of worms can affect the absorption of vitamins and minerals in the body. For example, roundworms can absorb Vitamin A.

Your child will also be able to work and eat better since intestinal worms can cause abdominal pain. The child will also gain weight and get rid of malnutrition. Some worms like tapeworms can die on their own with a strong immune system, while for others, deworming is necessary.

What if deworming is not done?

If you do not take steps to deworm your child, the worms can multiply by laying eggs, causing more damage to the body. Your child might remain malnourished and suffer from issues like intestinal obstruction. Children can suffer from abdominal pain, frequent nausea and vomiting. Therefore, it is necessary to encourage parents to deworm their children.

Ways to deworm your child

The treatment for getting rid of parasitic worms depend on the types of worms and the severity of the issue. Deworming medications can also depend on the age of your child.

The following deworming medications are recommended by doctors:

Children who are infected by roundworms are given mebendazole and albendazole. The medicines show results within a few weeks. You should visit the doctor after completing the treatment to see the effects of the medications.

Praziquantel is given to children who are infected by tapeworms. The oral medication helps get rid of tapeworms through bowel movements.

The deworming tablets kill the parasitic worms and do not cause any harm to children.

The deworming tablet is given to the child twice a year. Children who suffer from frequent worm infections should be dewormed regularly.

Every year, National Deworming Day is celebrated on February 10 in India. On this day, children are administered deworming medications to get rid of worm infections for better growth.

Some home remedies can also help in the deworming process:

Eating a balanced diet can make the immune system stronger. Therefore, children should eat fruits and vegetables which have been thoroughly washed and cleaned.

Water from unhygienic sources should be avoided.

Add ginger and garlic to the daily diet of your children.

Turmeric powder and dried neem powder are effective in dealing with intestinal worms.

Natural ways of deworming can be followed along with medications.

Preventing intestinal worms

Make sure that your child adopts good hygiene practices. Children should wash their hands before and after eating and playing. Do not give unwashed fruits and vegetables to your child. Drinking water from contaminated sources can bring worm infections and other illnesses. Therefore, your child should drink filtered or boiled water. Make sure your child does not work barefoot outside.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.

