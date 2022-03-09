Naseeruddin Shah Is Suffering From Rare Mental Health Condition Onomatomania, Says It Doesn't Let Him Sleep or Rest

Naseeruddin Shah opens up about his battle with onomatomania, a rare mental disorder. Read on to know more about this mental health condition and its symptoms.

Ever thought about what it feels like to not be able to sleep or rest properly? Sounds terrifying, isn't it? The human body requires a good amount of sleep and rest to function properly, however, some people are deprived of this, due to many reasons. Be it stress, anxiety, or an underlying disease, a sleep disorder can be a big-time issue.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has revealed that he is suffering from a rare mental condition called onomatomania, where a person keeps repeating a particular word or phrase. He also mentioned that it does not let him rest, even when he's sleeping. In an interview with a YouTube channel called Chalchitra Talks, the actor revealed his rare mental health condition.

In the interview, he could be heard saying, "I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary," he said. He went on to explain, "Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love."

Onomatomania: What To Know

This is a mental health condition that causes a person to repeat a sentence, phrase, or word, but there is no particular reason behind it. According to the experts, this health condition is considered a person's personality problem. Some also say that ones who are associated with any form of art or culture are most at risk of suffering from this condition.

Therefore, to be precise, a person suffering from Onomatomania is obsessed with a single word, term, or phrase. In its extreme form, one also keeps using this term even when it is not needed. Here are some of the symptoms that one should look out for:

When a person suffers from onomatomania, he/she usually suffers from - restlessness, anxiety, irritability, or sleeplessness. Experts also say that Onomatomania is also linked with some mental and neurological conditions, such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, epilepsy, and even schizophrenia.

