Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to a hospital here actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah said on Wednesday. Naseeruddin Shah 70 was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital on Tuesday. He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately the actor's manager told the media. Naseeruddin Shah made his on-screen debut with Shyam Benegal's Nishant in 1975 and became an influential figure of parallel cinema in the 70s and