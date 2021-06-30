Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to a hospital here, actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah said on Wednesday. Naseeruddin Shah, 70, was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital on Tuesday. “He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately,” the actor’s manager told the media. Also Read - DNA test can help identify risk of developing pneumonia among severe Covid-19 patients

Naseeruddin Shah made his on-screen debut with Shyam Benegal's "Nishant" in 1975 and became an influential figure of parallel cinema in the 70s and 80s. The actor went on to feature in several acclaimed films, including "Sparsh" (1979), the cult 1983 satirical black comedy "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", Shekhar Kapur directed drama "Masoom" and "Mirch Masala" among others.

Starring in over 100 films and bagging three national awards, the veteran is also widely known for his extensive work in theatre and running the theatre group, Motley Productions. Naseeruddin Shah also featured in some of the biggest hits of the last two decades, including Vishal Bhardwaj's 2009 drama "Ishqiya", Vidya Balan starrer "The Dirty Picture" and Zoya Akhtar's "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara". The actor was last seen in the 2020 drama "Mee Raqsam". He also made his series debut last year with the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series "Bandish Bandits".

Pneumonia — 5 Warning Symptoms To Look Out For

Pneumonia is an infection that infects the lungs’ air sacs (alveoli). The air sacs present in the lungs of a pneumonia-infected person get filled up with fluid or pus, leading to serious breathing issues. Pneumonia can vary from mild to severe based on when the infected individual is receiving treatment. Here are 5 warning signs and symptoms of Pneumonia that you should know.

Persistent cough which is generally painful. The colour of the mucus produced by the cough may look greenish, yellow, or even bloody. Sharp and chronic chest pain due to coughing. This can also lead to difficulty in breathing. Sudden rise in the body temperature or fever accompanied by sweating and chills. Loss of appetite, low energy, and extreme fatigue. A person suffering from Pneumonia will always feel dizzy and tired. Rapid or shallow breathing. Due to the congestion in the lungs, the infected person may face an uneven pattern of breathing.

(With inputs from Agencies)