NASA names moon crater after astronaut Reid Wiseman’s wife: How did ‘Carroll' die?

NASA names moon crater after astronaut Reid Wiseman's wife Carroll Wiseman on April 6, 2026. This latest development is not only a story of loss but also of legacy of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman's wife in the field of pediatric nursing and neonatal care.

NASA names moon crater: A deeply emotional story of NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman has emerged as questions about the death of his wife and the tribute that consequently continued to capture people's attention. The late nurse whose kindness and devotion were not forgotten by one now has a special honour where NASA approves naming a moon crater after Carroll Wiseman.

Who is Carroll Wiseman?

It is reported that Reid Wiseman lost his wife who was a medical professional due to a medical condition in May 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer according to an obituary available in the public. Her death left a great impression on the astronaut and others who knew her, especially in the medical community where she was a great admirer of her service.

As a tribute to her memory one of the craters on the Moon named in her honour has been named Carroll which is a symbol of memory and honour. These gestures are usually employed to pay tribute to individuals who have done significant contributions to the society particularly in areas such as healthcare.

"Dad, we can't leave the rocket without a .5 together!!" I love these two ladies, and I'm boarding that rocket a very proud father. pic.twitter.com/N6NKNaeUXF Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) March 31, 2026

How did Carroll Wisemen die?

Although there is no official statement from the family multiple reports mentioned that Carroll wiseman died due to breast cancer. And the heartfelt naming ceremony of a moon crater occurred after NASA's Artemis II astronauts flew more than 252000 miles away from earth breaking a record for the first time in history. At the time astronaut Jeremy Hansen who was on board their Orion spacecraft said, "We lost a loved one her name was Carroll the spouse of Reid the mother of Katey and Ellie." Hansen continued describing the crater as "a bright spot on the moon and we would like to call it Carroll." For Wiseman the tribute reminds him of his wife's life and how she touched the lives of other people.

Dangers of breast cancer and what we don't know

According to Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director, Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi the true risk of developing breast cancer is highly understated particularly regarding some hidden risks. These risk factors can generally be placed into two classifications: hereditary risk versus non-hereditary or lifestyle-related risk.

The surgical oncologist said that genetic risk factors include things such as a strong family history of breast cancer or ovarian cancer in close relatives before the age of 50 or a family member being diagnosed with male breast cancer or in the case of early prostate cancer.

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He said, "When there is a potential genetic risk, genetic counseling or testing such as BRCA1 or BRCA2 should be considered because hereditary breast cancers estimated at 15 to 20 per cent of all breast cancers in India tend to be more aggressive than the non-hereditary types."

"On the other side of the issue lifestyle-related risk factors for breast cancer include smoking and drinking, obesity, diabetes, and prolonged estrogen exposure (early first period, late menopause, delaying or not giving birth, and limited breastfeeding). Another growing area of concern includes hormonal exposure due to assisted reproductive technology such as IVF," Dr. Malhotra concluded. "A common misperception is that these risks can be prevented and/or managed if a woman is educated about the risks in a timely fashion, has timely screening, and modifies her lifestyle."

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