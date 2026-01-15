NASA Crew Splash Down On Earth Successfully After Medical Issue: Shocking Effects Of Space On Human Body

NASA Crew Splash Down On Earth Successfully After Medical Issue: Four astronauts, Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, Kimiya Yui and Oleg Platonov successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego in their SpaceX Dragon capsule after 10-hours journey from the International Space Station due to an unexpected medical issue on January 15.

Real Reason Why NASA Astronauts Returned To Earth

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), one of the four astronauts who returned to Earth had a 'medical concern', but did not reveal the name of the astronaut or the medical issue due to health privacy. The decision to return the astronaut, accompanired with the rest of the crew for medical evaluation back on earth Friday, after a planned spacewalk was cancelled on Friday.

NASA astronaut E. Michael Fincke took to social media to share his thoughts about why the mission was cut short. "First and foremost, we are all OK," he wrote on LinkedIn. "Everyone on board is stable, safe, and well cared for. This was a deliberate decision to allow the right medical evaluations to happen on the ground, where the full range of diagnostic capability exists. It's the right call, even if it's a bit bittersweet."

