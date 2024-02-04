Namibia President Hage Geingob Dies of Cancer At 82: Understanding 7 Silent Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies in hospital

Namibia's President Hage Geingob, 82, died in hospital early on Sunday, the presidency said, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer. The nation felt a sudden shock wave of grief, losing a leader marked by his remarkable dedication to the prosperity of his country.

Geingob was under medical care at the Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek before his condition sadly took a turn for the worse, leading to his untimely passing. Each effort made by the expert medical team proved unfutile in his battle against the disease. As prime minister in 2014, he told the public that he had survived prostate cancer. He became president the following year.

Prostate Cancer: What You Need To Know About This Silent Cancer

We still can't put a finger on the exact cause of prostate cancer, yet some notorious culprits put men in the danger zone. Aging stands out as a significant risk flag. Family history of the disease, certain genetic changes, and exposure to specific nasties in the environment also weigh in.

Signs of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is a sneaky fellow, often giving no inkling in its early stage. As it grows more assertive, you might find yourself dashing to the loo more often, struggling with the stop-and-go of urination, a sputtering urine flow, blood in urine or semen, discomfort in the pelvic region, or issues with erectile function.

Prostate cancer is a silent, deadly foe. Men must be in the know about risks, signs, and treatment routes. Being mindful of the risk and tapping into early detection and treatment can boost your chance of checkmating the silent beast. Remember, in combating prostate cancer, information is a valuable weapon. So, stay clued in and take the driver's seat for your health.