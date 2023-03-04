NAFLD: Can Obesity Increase The Risk Of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease?

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Symptoms and Treatment Methods

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a severe liver condition associated with obesity. Excess body fat can lead to inflammation and scarring over some time. As a result, the liver becomes unable to function correctly. As we continue to gain weight, the fat deposition in the liver increases, leading to the progression of fatty liver disease from first grade to second grade to third grade. Dr G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, says that "if not addressed in time, NAFLD can lead to liver cirrhosis and some liver cancers. Obesity also increases the likelihood of developing other conditions, such as insulin resistance, diabetes, and high blood pressure, which can further increase the risk of fatty liver in non-alcoholic people."

What Are The Common Symptoms Of NAFLD?

Unfortunately, the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease does not typically present any symptoms in the early stages until liver damage has already begun. The first sign of NAFLD is the build-up of fat in the liver, followed by symptoms such as jaundice, fatigue, and elevated liver enzymes.

Treatment For Obesity And Fatty Liver Disease:

A protein-rich diet can help reduce body weight and improve liver function: It is also recommended to avoid processed and high-calorie foods, sugary drinks, and excessive alcohol consumption. In addition to lifestyle changes, medications may also be prescribed by a healthcare professional to manage NAFLD and its related complications. However, for those with severe obesity with a BMI of more than 40, along with comorbidities such as high fatty liver, weight loss or bariatric surgery may be necessary.

However, for those with severe obesity with a BMI of more than 40, along with comorbidities such as high fatty liver, weight loss or bariatric surgery may be necessary. Obesity is a primary risk factor for fatty liver conditions: Therefore, it is essential to address obesity as a critical step in preventing or controlling fatty liver disease. The best way to beat obesity and NAFLD is to make specific lifestyle changes, such as adopting a healthy diet and increasing physical activity. People who are obese and have a BMI (Body Mass Index) of less than 25 to 30 can follow lifestyle modifications and dietary changes to control their weight.

People who are overweight or obese must address obesity on time to improve their overall well-being: Losing weight through healthy lifestyle modifications and bariatric surgery, when necessary, is the most effective way to prevent or control Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Moreover, it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle even after the treatment to prevent the recurrence of fatty liver conditions and other related health issues. This includes regular exercise, healthy eating habits, and avoiding alcohol and smoking.

