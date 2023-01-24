Myth Buster: Is Vaping A Safe Alternative To Smoking?

One major reason why people might take up vaping is that they might think it is a better alternative to smoking. Switching from cigarettes to e-cigarettes might seem like a healthy transition but studies claim that it is not. Vaping is slowly emerging as a trend among young generations and there are many associated myths around the practice.

Growing evidence is showing that e-cigarettes can cause cardiovascular problems like stiffening of arteries. As per some quoted experts, the belief that they can act as a substitute for conventional cigarettes is also debatable. In fact, there might be a possible rise in dual users who might use both conventional cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

The following are some myths busted around e-cigarettes-

It is not simply a 'vapour'

Many use the word 'vapour' while talking about vaping but as per experts, the word has many positive applications and can suggest something healthy as water vapour. On the contrary, vape cigarettes release aerosols that are composed of fine chemicals that you usually can't see with bare eyes. E-cigarettes often contain ingredients such as propylene glycol (PG) and glycerol, mixed with concentrated flavours and, optionally, a variable percentage of nicotine. All these potentially harmful chemicals do go down all the way through one's nasal and oral cavity up to the throat and down below.

Vaping is not any better than conventional cigarettes

Vaping for a long time has been positioned above conventional tobacco cigarettes but this notion is scientifically wrong. As per the American cancer society, the safest option is to avoid vaping and smoking altogether. While the long-term health effects of vaping are still being studied, some forms of vape cigarettes might also contain some carcinogens.

Vaping has health hazards

As per the American Lung Association, e-cigarettes can cause a condition called 'popcorn lung' which involves scarring in the tiny air sacs of the lungs, resulting in thickening and narrowing of airways. Popcorn lung is a serious health condition that can cause coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. Some e-cigarettes might also contain artificial flavours. As per emerging studies, the aerosols inhaled while vaping can affect the circulatory system. Studies are finding some association with increased risk of having high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, angina and other heart diseases. Vaping is also associated with gum disease. It can cause gum inflammation and other periodontal diseases. It can cause irritation in mouth and throat.

Vaping is not safe even if it might be nicotine-free

Studies have shown that vaping is not safe even if the e-cigarettes are without nicotine. However, people who might be vaping with nicotine are more likely to develop dependence. They might be more likely to switch to conventional smoking. They might contain many toxic base liquids and flavouring agents.