Myth Buster: Common Misconceptions About Stroke

Stroke has become a leading health concern in many parts of the world including our country. In 2019, it was the leading cause of mortality globally. While there has been a lot of conversation around the condition and many people are aware of the situation more than ever. However, misconceptions continue to float around it.

The condition is called a stroke when something might block blood supply to the brain or when a blood vessel in the brain might burst. Stroke has some types and though it might be a common condition, it is very often misunderstood. Misconceptions floating around stroke are pertaining to its nature, where it happens and its treatment.

Stroke is not a problem of heart but of brain

There is an existing notion that stroke is a condition of heart. This might be due to the casual use of non-clinical phrases like heart stroke. However, in truth, stroke is a condition that affects the brain. Sometimes people confuse stroke with a heart attack which is also caused by a blockage in a blood vessel. Stroke, also called brain attack and it happens when blood supply to the brain is stopped or a blood vessel might burst. In both the cases, it can lead to lasting brain damage, long-term disability and even death. Hence, much like a heart attack, stroke is a medical emergency.

Stroke can both be loud and silent

Much like other conditions, stroke does come with specific symptoms and one can sometimes recognize it if it happens to our loved ones. One side of the face dropping, facial numbness, weakened or numb arm, speech difficulty or slurred speech and others are few common symptoms. However, one must be aware of these signs before they could trace them in their loved ones. However, one must also know that many strokes might happen without symptoms. These are called silent strokes. They might happen with the least suspicious signs like a headache or dizziness. Usually they are detected during a MRI scan.

Treatment is there but timing is important

There are some misconceptions about stroke that once it happens, one cannot revive from it. Timing is an important thing when it comes to treating a stroke. Strokes are reversible and can be treated if the patient arrives in hospital in time. There are some emergency treatments available while treating the condition like a clot busting drug, minimally invasive mechanical thrombectomy for clot removal, or surgery. However, these interventions are highly time dependent.

Stroke and aspirin

Many people consume low-dose of aspirin to keep their heart free from blockages. Aspirin does reduce the stickiness of blood platelets and decreases their ability to clot. Many people think that taking an aspirin during stroke can save them. It might save them in some cases but strokes can be of different kinds. If it's an Ischemic stroke, then the cause must be a blood clot. In some cases, aspirin can help in diluting these clots but if it's a hemorrhagic stroke, which is caused by bursting of a blood vessel, then in these cases aspirin can cause further harm. Hence, it's always a good idea to consult a physician before consuming the drug.

