A rare mystery brain disease has become a new challenge for people of the New Brunswick province of Canada — after a number of cases were registered from the state. According to the experts New Brunswick has been witnessing a huge spike of people who are suffering from sudden memory loss unexplained hallucinations and muscle atrophy. The media reported that a memo from the province’s public health agency alerted the people about the spreading of brain disease. What is this deadly brain disease which is spreading in Canada? Sources reportedly said that it is Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (CJD). The Cases Were