Myocardial Infarction: Symptoms, Treatment And Important Things To Know

At times, along with the medications, you may need other procedures to restore blood flow to the heart.

Acute myocardial infarction, a heart attack, is a medical emergency brought about by the abrupt disruption of blood flow to the heart muscle, causing tissue damage. Indians and Southeast Asians risk contracting heart conditions more than their Western counterparts. Dr Prateek Chaudhary, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Asian Hospital Faridabad, says that this is because the country has witnessed an enormous spike in coronary incidences in the urban and rural populations.

Myocardial infarction usually results from a blockage in one or more coronary arteries that carry blood to the heart muscle.

The blockage can develop due to the formation of a sudden blood clot on the blockage. A significant trigger for heart problems can be the fat content and the type of fat in your diet.

Foods high in unhealthy, saturated and trans-saturated fats increase the risk for heart disease, as do having a lot of processed and fried foods. Being obese also puts you at an increased risk of heart disease.

Other factors that increase your risk of heart problems include high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, chronic stress, age, and physical inactivity.

Symptoms

Not all people with heart attacks experience the same symptoms or severity. However, the common symptoms include tightness and pain in the chest, back, jaw, and other areas of the upper body, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, faster heart rate, feeling that you might faint, etc.

Treatment

A heart attack is always a medical emergency; treatment aims to relieve pain, preserve heart muscle function, and prevent death. Treatment in the emergency department may include continuous monitoring of the heart and vital signs, intravenous therapy, such as nitroglycerin and morphine, improving oxygenation to the damaged heart muscle, cardiac medicine to improve blood supply to the heart, prevent arrhythmias, and decrease heart rate and blood pressure. Fibrinolytic therapy is used to dissolve the blood clot and restore blood flow; antithrombin or antiplatelet therapy prevents further blood clotting. Antihyperlipidemic lower lipids (fats) in the blood, particularly the bad (low-density lipid - LDL) cholesterol. At times, along with the medications, you may need other procedures to restore blood flow to the heart.

What To Do To Reduce Your Risk?

Each year, myocardial infarction is responsible for claiming as many lives as cancer, chronic lung diseases, accidents and diabetes. However, it is never too late to prevent a heart attack even if you already have one. Follow these simple habits to help you prevent a heart attack.

Pursue A Healthy Lifestyle:

Have a hearty breakfast followed by smaller portions of lunch and dinner. Quit smoking and alcohol consumption. Manage stress adequately indulge in stress busters like meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises. Get a good night's sleep for at least eight hours a day.

Conclusion

Besides following a healthy lifestyle, it is essential to manage other health conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, that can increase your risk of heart attacks. In addition, make sure to take medications as directed by your healthcare provider to protect and improve your heart health.