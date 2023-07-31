Myo-inositol: This Sugar Molecule Found In Breast Milk Can Boost Brain Health In Infants, Study

Myo-inositol, a sugar molecule found in breast milk plays a very crucial role in the formation of neural connections in the infants brain, says experts.

Breast feeding is the most natural process through which infants get their nourishment, develop good immunity and slowly mature and develop. But, this is not the only function of breast milk. Researchers say that breast milk contains important micronutrients that are linked with the infants brain development. A new research was conducted on breast milk and based on that experts found a new component in breast milk called, Myo-inositol. This component is said to play a very crucial role in the formation of neural connections in the infants brain. Lets us understand what Myo-inositol is.

Experts say that this component is typically found in certain food items that are consumed by adults such as grains and fruits. But, according to the new study published in PNAS, it is also present in breast milk. Numerous researches conducted on the subject of breast milk and its impact has already stated that it has a positive influence on the cognitive development of a new born baby. However, this argument had not been properly justified. This new research has answered some of the unanswered questions.

How Does Myo-inositol Impact Cognitive Development Of An Infant?

Here is what researchers found about the component Myo-inositol. During early lactation days, this compound is present in high concentration in the breast milk of the mother. But, gradually, the amount decreased. Experts say that the presence of this component is very much dependant on the mother. What are its benefits on cognitive function?

This component can promote and improve neuron connectivity.

According to the study, the bioactive compounds present in breast milk supports brain development.

Breast milk is the only source of rich and complex bio-fluid which the infant requires. Experts also noted a very interesting fact which is, the mother actually has the capability to change the composition of breast milk depending o what the infant requires at each stage.

Other Benefits Of Breast Milk

What are the other benefits of breast milk?

When a new mother first start's breast feeding, colostrum is the first milk which plays the role of developing the new borns digestive tract.

Breast milk contain antibodies which help build the baby's immunity, help fight bacteria and viruses.

Breast milk can reduce your baby's risk of catching diseases and infections.

The more a baby breast feeds, the lesser chance he or she has to become obese during their childhood. It also promotes healthy weight gain.

breastfeeding boosts cognitive function and it may also have a long term impact on the brain.

Breastfeeding not only helps the infant but also the mother. Here are some benefits mothers should be aware of:

When a mother breast feeds, they also go through calorie loss and fat loss.

Breastfeeding causes the uterus to contract. This is how it returns to its normal size after delivery.

Mothers who breastfeed their baby more are also at a lower risk of getting depression.

Breastfeeding reduces the risk of diseases.