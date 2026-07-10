'My stomach is eating itself': Bryan Johnson diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis - Symptoms, causes, risk factors and treatment explained

Autoimmune gastritis can silently damage the stomach and cause nutrient deficiencies. Know its warning signs, causes, risk factors, diagnosis and treatment options.

Bryan Johnson diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis (Image AI Generated)

Tech entrepreneur and legendary anti-ageing enthusiast Bryan Johnson, popularly known for his strict anti-ageing regime, has announced that he now has a condition called Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG). Sharing the news on social media, Johnson wrote, "My stomach is eating itself," describing a condition that had remained hidden despite years of regular health monitoring. He was diagnosed after "stomach biopsies and blood work" was conducted in a search of his longstanding low iron level, Johnson said.

His discovery has led to the identification of a relatively unknown autoimmune disease condition that will gradually creep up on the stomach for years without anyone knowing until the symptoms show.

What is autoimmune gastritis?

Autoimmune gastritis is a persistent autoimmune disorder triggered by an immune response to the cells of the gut lining in the stomach. They make stomach juice and a special protein called intrinsic factor, which is used to absorb vitamin B12.

As the disease worsens the stomach is unable to make as much stomach acid, and iron and B12 levels in the body become low. This can result in anemia and health issues in the long-run.

Regular medical check-ups are recommended because autoimmune gastritis may be linked to a higher risk of stomach cancer in the long run, according to the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) and the Cleveland Clinic.

Why did Bryan Johnson's condition go unnoticed?

He said doctors have been monitoring his life and he took iron for years, but he was still always low on ferritin even when doctors kept telling him to take iron. The underlying cause was not identified using routine blood tests or the stomach biopsy until special tests of the blood and stomach identified the underlying cause as an autoimmune gastritis.

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He also revealed he had been diagnosed at age 21 with auto-immune hypothyroidism and experts say those who suffer from the first type of autoimmune disease are more susceptible to the others.

Common symptoms of autoimmune gastritis

There are several reasons why auto-immune gastritis can go undiagnosed, such as the fact that symptoms may not be evident during the early phases.

Common symptoms include:

Fatigue and weakness

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Pale skin

Loss of taste or desire, or nausea

Unexplained weight loss

Who is at higher risk?

The autoimmune gastritis occurs more frequently in those who have:

Some inflammatory conditions of the body (Hashimoto's thyroiditis) Type 1 diabetes Other autoimmune disorders A family history of autoimmune diseases

Experts estimate that there may be more cases than are diagnosed, as symptoms tend to last for several years, but are still relatively uncommon.

Can autoimmune gastritis be treated?

Unfortunately at present there is no cure for autoimmune gastritis but it can be managed through appropriate medical care. Typical focus for treatment is on:

Vitamin B12 or injections

Replace iron if necessary

Monitoring for anemia

Managing associated autoimmune diseases

Immunity cell sequencing, a relatively new field of bio-research, is just one of the advanced methods that Johnson hopes to utilize in his quest to better understand the disease and potential future treatments.

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