“My child was just always tired”: How childhood thyroid disease goes undetected for years

Persistent fatigue in children is often dismissed as normal exhaustion which could delay thyroid disease diagnosis for years. Expert explains overlooked symptoms, warning signs and when parents should act.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 24, 2026 8:29 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

Childhood thyroid disease. (Image: AI Generated)

Many parents dismiss a child who continuously complains of being tired, forgetful, moody or gaining weight without explanation as part of growing up, school pressure or puberty. Doctors do caution though that the symptoms mentioned can be very subtle and may indicate a thyroid disorder that can often go undiagnosed for many years.

Wondering what the thyroid is? It is a butterfly-shaped gland in the throat that controls metabolism, growth, energy and the development of the brain. Thyroid hormone levels in children can be affected by any imbalance leading to changes in physical growth, focus, sleep and emotional patterns.

The symptoms may occur over a period of time and may be confused with normal behavioural or developmental changes which is the reason why childhood thyroid disease is often missed, Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi who spoke to TheHealthsite.Com explained. The doctor said, "Many times parents report, 'My child was just always tired' or 'We thought she was lazy or distracted' These signs are easy to miss becuase thyroid disorders in children don't always appear in an obvious manner."

Symptoms that are frequently overlooked

Deshmukh said hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid doesn't make enough hormones and is one of the most overlooked thyroid disorders in kids and teens. According to Dr. Raheja many thyroid symptoms are associated with hormone changes that happen during puberty such as school stress, lack of sleep and even food or nutrient deficiencies making most parents often get confused. Here are some of the warning signs you should not overlook in the future:

Fatigue

Unexplained weight gain

Feeling unusually cold

Dryness of skin and hair

Constipation

A slower or later start to puberty.

Trouble focusing and remembering things

Mood swings or irritability

Why diagnosis delay

A big part of the reason why paediatric thyroid disease (PTD) is not detected is due to the fact that symptoms develop gradually over months or years. Thyroid problems are not like infections or injuries that cause obvious signs of disease but rather they occur more subtly and slowly impact the normal functioning of daily life.

You may like to read

Dr. Raheja explains, "Children can be enrolled in school and engage in normal activities without families noticing something is amiss. Some of them may be experiencing a decline in their growth, school performance or emotional state by the time we are assessing them."

Treatment for PTD

The Gynaecologist emphasise the importance of early diagnosis through blood tests that measure thyroid hormone levels and THS. Treatment usually involves taking thyroid hormone replacement medication each day and frequent monitoring. Most children can grow, become energetic and focus back to normal with timely treatment.

The doctor also stressed that parents should not overlook any long-term tiredness or behavioural changes that don't go away with lifestyle changes. If symptoms persist for weeks or months then it is important to get a medical evaluation and not assume it is "laziness" or a normal phase. Dr. Raheja also recommend that parents be aware of any changes in sleep, appetite, school performance and growth in order to detect any thyroid disease early and avoid potential complications linked to the condition in children.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or concerns about your child's health.