Muscular Dystrophy: All About This Genetic Health Disease

Muscular dystrophy is a genetic health disease that affects the body's muscles. It's a genetic disorder group that causes progressive weakness and muscle wasting, leading to significant disability and reduced life expectancy. This disease is primarily diagnosed in childhood, and Dr Neha Kapoor - Sr. Consultant & Head - of Neurology, Asian Hospital Faridabad, explains everything about it in the article below.

Signs Of Muscular Dystrophy

Symptoms of muscular dystrophy typically appear in childhood but can also develop later in life. The most common symptoms include muscle weakness and stiffness, difficulty walking, and trouble with fine motor skills like writing or buttoning clothes.

Muscular Dystrophy Prognosis

Muscular dystrophy comes in various forms, each with its unique signs and prognosis. The most prevalent and severe form of the disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, primarily affects males and frequently results in early death. Becker muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy are different forms of the disease.

Causes Of Muscular Dystrophy

Muscular dystrophy is caused by a mutation in one of several genes responsible for producing proteins that help build and maintain muscle fibres. These mutations prevent the body from making functional muscle proteins, leading to muscle weakness, wasting, and degeneration.

Treatments For Muscular Dystrophy

However, treatments available can help manage the symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.

Gene therapy: Gene therapy is a promising new treatment approach for muscular dystrophy. Gene therapy introduces healthy copies of the defective gene into muscle cells, which can help restore muscle function. While gene therapy is still in the experimental stages, it has shown promising results in animal studies and is currently being tested in clinical trials. Assistive devices: Assistive devices, such as braces, wheelchairs, and scooters, can help individuals with muscular dystrophy maintain mobility and independence. In some cases, speech therapy or communication devices may also be necessary to enable individuals with the disease to communicate effectively. Physical therapy: It is one of the most effective treatments for muscular dystrophy. A physical therapist helps to maintain muscle strength, flexibility, and mobility. Physical therapy also supports individuals with muscular dystrophy to maintain balance and coordination. Respiratory therapy: Respiratory therapy can help individuals with muscular dystrophy manage respiratory problems common with the disease. Respiratory therapy can include breathing exercises, respiratory devices, or mechanical ventilation. Medications: Medications can help manage the symptoms of muscular dystrophy. Corticosteroids, such as prednisone, can help slow the progression of the disease by reducing inflammation and improving muscle strength. Surgery: In some cases, preventing complications associated with muscular dystrophy may be necessary. For example, surgery can help correct scoliosis or contractures causing joint deformities.

To Sum Up

Muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that affects the body's muscles, causing progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. However, ongoing research and support from healthcare professionals and loved ones are crucial for individuals living with muscular dystrophy to lead fulfilling lives.