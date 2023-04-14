Muscular Dystrophy: All About This Genetic Health Disease

- Health A-Z
Muscular dystrophy is a genetic health disease that affects the body's muscles. It's a genetic disorder group that causes progressive weakness and muscle wasting, leading to significant disability and reduced life expectancy. This disease is primarily diagnosed in childhood, and Dr Neha Kapoor - Sr. Consultant & Head - of Neurology, Asian Hospital Faridabad, explains everything about it in the article below.
Symptoms of muscular dystrophy typically appear in childhood but can also develop later in life. The most common symptoms include muscle weakness and stiffness, difficulty walking, and trouble with fine motor skills like writing or buttoning clothes.
Muscular dystrophy comes in various forms, each with its unique signs and prognosis. The most prevalent and severe form of the disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, primarily affects males and frequently results in early death. Becker muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy are different forms of the disease.
Muscular dystrophy is caused by a mutation in one of several genes responsible for producing proteins that help build and maintain muscle fibres. These mutations prevent the body from making functional muscle proteins, leading to muscle weakness, wasting, and degeneration.
However, treatments available can help manage the symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.
Muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder that affects the body's muscles, causing progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. However, ongoing research and support from healthcare professionals and loved ones are crucial for individuals living with muscular dystrophy to lead fulfilling lives.
