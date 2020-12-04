Muscle weakness is a lack of strength in the muscles. Read on to know the causes and how you can mitigate the risk.

Do you feel exhausted to the point where you are unable to lift a muscle? Muscle weakness can affect anyone and can be sneaky sometimes. It makes it harder for people to do simple tasks by slowing down their metabolism and throwing you off balance. Your bones start hurting, your posture worsens, and you feel tired most of the time. So, what causes it? Also Read - Vitamin D deficiency leads to muscle weakness : Study

Causes Of Muscle Weakness

Often ignored and misunderstood, this condition is not limited to gym-goers. Poor muscle health not only makes it difficult to carry out physical activities but affect your overall health. It could also be a sign of an underlying health problem. Here are the potential causes of muscle weakness. Also Read - Have more vitamin D if you want strong skeletal muscles

Diabetes

Diabetes is a result of your body’s inability to use or produce enough insulin. Insulin helps your body to change glucose into energy and keep your blood sugar levels in check. So, get your blood glucose levels checked if you have weak muscles. Also Read - Watch out for these symptoms of rabies

Chronic fatigue

As the name suggests, people with chronic fatigue syndrome experience severe tiredness and sleep problems. Muscle weakness, pain and inability to concentrate are some of the symptoms of this condition.

Anaemia

Anaemia or iron deficiency is one of the most common and widespread blood-related condition in the world. It is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or haemoglobin concentration becomes lower than normal. Dizziness, shortness of breath, headaches, and cold limbs are some of the common factors of anaemia.

Addison’s disease

It is a rare disease in which your adrenal glands, located just above your kidneys, doesn’t produce enough cortisol and aldosterone. Apart from muscle weakness, other symptoms of the disease include fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite and stomach pain.

Sleep problems

Muscle weakness and fatigue could be a sign of narcolepsy and insomnia. Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder that affects a person’s sleep/wake cycle. Insomnia, on the other hand, is when you have trouble falling or staying asleep.

Hypothyroidism

An underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism can cause muscle weakness and cramping. It can get worse with time, which is why it is important to keep it in control. Other symptoms of the disease include weight gain, cold feet, dry skin, fatigue, irregular menstrual cycle, joint and muscle pain, depression and fertility problems.

Electrolyte imbalance

Electrolyte imbalance occurs due to a deficiency or an overabundance of nutrients like calcium, potassium, sodium, and magnesium. Among other symptoms, muscle weakness is one of its primary signs.

Infections

Some infectious diseases like influenza, syphilis, meningitis, Lyme disease and others can also cause muscle weakness.

Foods For Muscle Weakness

Nutrition and exercise play a major role in improving muscle health. That said, here are some tips to improve your muscle health.