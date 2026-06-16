Mumbai woman's final gift saves 10 lives: How Vishakha Parekh's organ donation turned tragedy into hope

A Mumbai woman's organ donation gave 10 people a second chance at life, turning a family's loss into a powerful story of hope and humanity.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 16, 2026 4:55 PM IST

Mumbai woman's final gift saves 10 lives How Vishakha Parekh's organ donation turned tragedy into hope (Image AI Generated)

Following the death of a loved one, there can be a silence, sadness, and memories. Others, however, live on after they are gone, in their lives. This is one such inspiring tale, the tale of Vishakha Parekh from Mumbai, who gave a second life to 10 people, with his kind and final gesture.

Vishakha Parekh died 10 years ago almost, on August 10th, 2025 at Oscar Hospital in Goregaon. Her family did not know what to do when they heard her were dead, but they did what they had to do for the benefit of many others.

A minor injury led to a tragic turn

In an exlcusive conversation with Zee Media, daughter Riddhi Parekh, told that her mother, Vishakha had no serious ailments at the time of her death. She got injured in the leg and complained a bit of pain so the doctor gave her tests, a sonography, and did further tests. Reports found that "veins" were blocked in her leg.

But, on treatment, Vishakha suddenly got a massive bleeding in the brain and was declared brain dead. The family were devastated by the news. None of them and none knew that all it would take with this shattered leg would be a few hours to end with this devastating result.

Riddhi's promise became her strength

Riddhi remembers that she had entered herself as an organ donor two years ago. That was the biggest thing that her mother had been proud of on her. Riddhi says, "When I lost my mother, she was very proud when I showed her that I was going to donate my organs; it gave me strength because she continues to live through others."

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"It took me a long time to become an organ donor." Vishakha had been admitted in a hospital that did not have the facility for organ retrieval. This seemed to be a lengthy and complicated procedure, and the family was afraid.

But due to the support from MOHAN Foundation and the ZTCC Mumbai Vishakha was immediately moved to Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital. We were incredibly fortunate that Riddhi was able to give kidney, liver, cornea and bones, to 10 people for a second chance at life, due to the efforts of Riddhi and her family.

Many families are concerned about what family members or society may think and feel about them. The Parekh family had similar worries, but decided to save lives.

Asked if ever she ever regretted taking that action Riddhi said emphatically, "Never. Every day, we feel proud that my mother continues to live through others. There is no greater comfort than knowing that she is helping people even after her death."

Breaking myths around organ donation

Many times people refrain from the organ donation option due to lack of awareness and wrong religious perceptions, Riddhi feels. "Some people think that all organs must remain intact after death or God will be unhappy. But helping someone live can never anger God. Saving lives is one of the greatest acts of kindness," she says.

A message for every family

Riddhi asks the families to have discussions about organ donation in good time, time ensures they are all healthy and alive. "Talk about organ donation at home today. These conversations make it easier to make the right decision during difficult times. My mother may not be physically present, but through organ donation, she has become immortal."

The story of Vishakha Parekh is a strong message that death doesn't end everything. Some lucky people can benefit from another person's last gift by giving organs.

Useful facts about organ donation

Organ donation consists of either making a living donor donation (such as a kidney, lobe of liver, etc.) or a donation after brain death (BD). The families should alert the doctors right away if they so wish, to donate organs after their loved one has been declared dead brain dead. There is no body mutilation involved in organ donation and there is no alteration in the normal worship. People may sign up to be organ donors via the nationwide organ donation registry. Donors can indicate either the donation of all organs or only some of the organs when signing up. In the event death, a written donor consent document must be completed with the family (although the person may have a donor card).

As portrayed by Vishakha Parekh, giving up organ was never a medical process, but a gift of hope, life, and humanity that can carry on even after the donor is gone.

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