Mumbai monsoon health alert: Dengue, malaria and leptospirosis cases surge, BMC issues urgent travel advisory and safety precautions

Heavy monsoon rains have increased the risk of mosquito and water-borne diseases in Mumbai. Know BMC's latest travel advisory, symptoms, and essential prevention tips.

Mumbai monsoon health alert Dengue, malaria and leptospirosis cases surge (Image AI Generated)

Mumbai's monsoon has brought more than just heavy rainfall this year. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today released a health alert in the wake of a surge in dengue, malaria and leptospirosis cases in Mumbai. The civic body called upon their citizens and tourists to be alert and take the proper preventive steps and also get medical help if symptoms are noticed. Malaria, dengue and leptospirosis incidence has all seen a rise with the latest BMC data following the continuous rainfalls that have resulted in waterlogging and stagnant water.

Why are monsoon diseases increasing?

Dengue and malaria carrying mosquitoes benefit from heavy rainfall and that rainfall fosters their environment to make breeding. Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that can be spread to humans by exposure to urine of infected animals through cuts and broken skin, and it can get into water supplies as well.

Climate factors like humidity and rainfall have a significant effect on mosquito-borne diseases, and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports contamination of flood water can result in exposure to the risk of leptospirosis.

What does the new BMC advisory recommend?

The BMC has made the following recommendations to people who live in or visit Greater Manchester:

If possible, do not walk through stagnant or flood waters.

Any cuts or wounds should be covered before going outside.

Empty and eliminate stagnant water in flowerpots, coolers, buckets and containers to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Use mosquito repellent and wear long sleeve shirts.

Wash hands and use clean safe drinking water.

Get medical help right away if you get a fever from being in the flood water.

If someone has come into contact with contaminated water, they may need some meds for prevention of leptospirosis after seeing a doctor.

Symptoms you should never ignore

Dengue

The WHOstates that following a dengue infection, there are commonly instances of:

High fever

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pain

Skin rash

Nausea and vomiting

Malaria

Malaria symptoms include:

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Fever with chills

Sweating

Headache

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Leptospirosis

CDCand NIHhave identified the following common symptoms:

Sudden fever

Severe headache

Muscle pain, especially in the calves

Red eyes

Vomiting

Jaundice in severe cases

Travel safety precautions during Mumbai's monsoon

If you are planning to visit Mumbai during the rainy season:

Use mosquito repellent and re-apply frequently. Wear shoes that are waterproof and fully cover the feet. Do not swim or wade in flood waters. Drink filtered water or bottled water. Rinse fruits and vegetables before consuming. Carry a simple medical kit with ORS, antiseptic solution and any medications prescribed.

In addition to protecting against diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, these measures are also advised by agencies like the CDC, World Health Organization and others to prevent the spread of disease through water.

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