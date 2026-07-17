Mumbai monsoon health alert: Dengue, malaria and leptospirosis cases surge, BMC issues urgent travel advisory and safety precautions

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : July 17, 2026 2:27 PM IST
Mumbai's monsoon has brought more than just heavy rainfall this year. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today released a health alert in the wake of a surge in dengue, malaria and leptospirosis cases in Mumbai. The civic body called upon their citizens and tourists to be alert and take the proper preventive steps and also get medical help if symptoms are noticed. Malaria, dengue and leptospirosis incidence has all seen a rise with the latest BMC data following the continuous rainfalls that have resulted in waterlogging and stagnant water.
Dengue and malaria carrying mosquitoes benefit from heavy rainfall and that rainfall fosters their environment to make breeding. Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that can be spread to humans by exposure to urine of infected animals through cuts and broken skin, and it can get into water supplies as well.
Climate factors like humidity and rainfall have a significant effect on mosquito-borne diseases, and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports contamination of flood water can result in exposure to the risk of leptospirosis.
The BMC has made the following recommendations to people who live in or visit Greater Manchester:
The WHOstates that following a dengue infection, there are commonly instances of:
Malaria symptoms include:
CDCand NIHhave identified the following common symptoms:
If you are planning to visit Mumbai during the rainy season:
In addition to protecting against diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, these measures are also advised by agencies like the CDC, World Health Organization and others to prevent the spread of disease through water.
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