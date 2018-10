The hospital organized Pink Note 2.0 to create awareness on breast cancer. Ex Inspector General Police V C Pawar; popular theatre artist and Vice President, Women’s Cancer Initiative Devika Bhojwani, CEO of Ketto, Varun Sheth, Veteran Journalist and President of Mumbai Press Club Mr Gurbir Singh and Padmashri award winner Dr Suresh Advani were a part of the panel discussion. Dr Reetu Jain, Medical Oncologist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre delivered the key note speech and spoke about the recent statistics of breast cancer. Shaina NC was the Chief Guest at the event.

“We want to see a smile on every patient that gets treated at Jaslok Hospital. A sign of relief should be felt by patients that get treated here. Our main aim is to identify the problem in time and getting the patient cured of it completely. There are several myths surrounding breast cancer, which makes it tough to beat the disease. We want to break those myths and help the women in leading a happy life,” says Jitendra Haryan, CEO of Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre.

Shaina NC said, “Breast cancer is something which women feel shy in speaking about, but the truth is that if they do not speak about it, it could become very dangerous. People should support such causes and each individual should spread awareness on the same.”

Vice President, Women’s Cancer Initiative Devika Bhojwani said, “I was very pleased to be a part of the event conducted by Jaslok Hospital on spreading awareness on early detection of breast cancer. We are all aware that breast cancer is rising in the metropolitan cities of India and events like these help to focus on the need of the hour that a breast cancer caught early is curable. I’m very happy to see large organizations like Jaslok Hospital are organizing such initiatives. I have also noticed that during the month of October Jaslok is offering a solo mammography at a rock bottom price of Rs 999 and that should be a great incentive for women who haven’t done their mammography yet. ”

Padmashri award winner Dr Suresh Advani said, “I would like to conclude this evening by thanking each and every one of you present here to encourage the women and to make them feel that nothing is impossible. It is important for everyone to know the symptoms of such a disease and that such a disease can be treated well if detected at the right time. I would also like to encourage each and every women here to never lose hope.”

