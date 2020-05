Multiple sclerosis (MS) is known to be the most widespread disabling neurological condition among young adults around the world. This autoimmune disease is estimated to affect more than 2 million people worldwide. Anyone may develop multiple sclerosis, but a new study has warned that people residing in urban areas are at greater risk of developing the disease. Also Read - Breathing polluted air may increase your weight, says study

Citing air pollution as a possible risk factor for the development of multiple sclerosis, the researchers stated that MS risk was 29 per cent higher among people living in urbanised areas. The risk was lower in individuals residing in rural areas. This may be because of lower levels of air pollutants known as particulate matter (PM) in rural areas, the study noted.

Particulate matter is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air, many of which are hazardous to health. It is divided into two categories: PM10 (particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or smaller) and PM2.5 (particles which have a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or smaller). These are major pollutants that are associated with various health conditions, including heart and lung disease, cancer and respiratory issues.

Immune diseases such as multiple sclerosis can result from multiple factors, including genetic and environmental. Considering the increasing number of MS cases among people in urban areas, the study concluded that air pollution may be a risk factor for the development of the disease.

The paper was presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Virtual Congress.

SOME FACTS ABOUT MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system). It is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibres in the brain and spinal cord. This leads to communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. While many people living with MS don’t develop severe disabilities, in severe cases, it may cause patients to lose their ability to walk. Some important points about the disease

MS is more commonly diagnosed in people of the ages between 20-40 and is more frequent in women.

The cause of MS is still not fully understood, but researchers believe a combination of genetic and environmental factors is at play.

MS has been linked to a number of risk factors, including smoking, stress, female hormones, vitamin D, inflammation and obesity.

Some researchers suggest the immune system could mistake normal brain cells for foreign ones.

The incidence of multiple sclerosis is higher in colder climates

The disease is not contagious.

SYMPTOMS RELATED TO MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

The signs and symptoms may differ greatly from person to person. The disease often affect movement. Common symptoms include:

Numbness or weakness in one or more limbs

Electric-shock sensations that occur with certain neck movements

Tremor, lack of coordination or unsteady gait

Partial or complete loss of vision

Prolonged double vision

Blurry vision

Slurred speech

Fatigue

Dizziness

Tingling pain in parts of your body

Problems with sexual, bowel and bladder function

WHY IT’S MORE COMMON IN WOMEN?

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS is four times more common in women than men. One reason may be that women carry more fat on their bodies than men. Moreover, obesity rates are also higher among women than men. Belly fat, in particular, is associated with increased inflammation, which plays a role in multiple sclerosis.