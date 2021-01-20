A recent study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation has revealed that the abnormal immune system response that causes multiple sclerosis (MS) by attacking and damaging the Central Nervous System can be triggered by the lack of a specific fatty acid in tissues. The findings of the study also suggested that dietary change might help treat some people suffering the autoimmune disease. We've known for a while that both genetics and environment play a role in the development of MS said senior author David Hafler Professor at Yale University in the US. This paper suggests that one of the