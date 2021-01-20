A recent study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation has revealed that the abnormal immune system response that causes multiple sclerosis (MS) by attacking and damaging the Central Nervous System can be triggered by the lack of a specific fatty acid in tissues. Also Read - World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2020: Know a few warning signs of this disease

The findings of the study also suggested that dietary change might help treat some people suffering the autoimmune disease. Also Read - People living in urban areas at greater risk of multiple sclerosis: Blame goes to air pollution

“We’ve known for a while that both genetics and environment play a role in the development of MS,” said senior author David Hafler, Professor at Yale University in the US. Also Read - 7 Diseases that can change your personality

“This paper suggests that one of the environmental factors involved is diet,” Hafler added.

MULTI SCLEROSIS – ALL ABOUT THIS CONDITION

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a severe health condition that directly affects the brain and the spinal cord. This condition also leads to a wide range of symptoms such as blurry vision, a problem in movement, and also makes it difficult for the person to maintain body balance.

Risk factors for this condition include age and gender. According to the reports, a person between 15-60 years of age and women are more vulnerable to multiple sclerosis (MS) than men.

WARNING SYMPTOMS OF MULTI SCLEROSIS

As discussed above, some of the common signs and symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) are blurry vision, problems in maintaining body balance, etc. Other than these, some of the symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) are:

1. The person may suffer from vertigo – a sense of spinning that can be dangerous to the body.

2. The person may feel electric current passing down through the spinal cord

3. Some people may also suffer from muscle spasticity

HOW DOES LACK OF FATTY ACID TRIGGERS MULTI SCLEROSIS

The study showed that a patient suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) lack normal levels of ‘oleic acid’, a monounsaturated fatty acid that is usually found in high levels in various edible ingredients such as – the oil that is used in cooking, meat (chicken, mutton, beef ), eggs, milk, avocados, etc.

The researchers found that this lack of oleic acid leads to a loss of the metabolic sensors that activate T cells, that mediate the immune system’s response to infectious disease.

Without the suppressing effects of these regulatory T cells, the immune system can attack healthy Central Nervous System cells and lead to vision loss, pain, lack of coordination, and other debilitating symptoms of MS.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN OLEIC ACID IS INTRODUCED INTO FATTY TISSUES

When researchers introduced oleic acid into the fatty tissues of MS patients in laboratory experiments, levels of regulatory T cells increased, they found.

The researcher had earlier noted that obesity triggers unhealthy levels of inflammation and is a known risk factor for multiple sclerosis, an observation that led him to study the role of diet in MS.

He stressed, however, that more study is necessary to determine whether eating a diet high in oleic acid can help some MS patients.

(With inputs from IANS)