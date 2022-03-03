Cow's Milk, Dairy Products May Aggravate Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms: Researchers Explain How

Researchers say that a protein in cow's milk can trigger inflammation that damages neurons in certain groups of Multiple Sclerosis sufferers.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder that affects the central nervous system, which is the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. A person with MS may experience blurred vision, numbness and tingling in the limbs. In severe cases, it can lead to paralysis, vision loss, and mobility problems. MS patients often complain of more severe disease symptoms after consuming milk or dairy products. Now, researchers have found a possible cause of this correlation.

Stefanie K rten from the Institute of Anatomy at University Hospital Bonn and her research group have demonstrated that a protein in cow's milk can trigger inflammation that damages neurons, in both mice and humans.

For the study, they injected mice with different proteins from cow's milk. When the cow's milk constituent casein was administered together with an effect enhancer to the animals, the mice developed neurological disorders. The myelin sheath, the insulating layer around the nerve fibers, was found massively perforated in the mice. The myelin sheath allows electrical impulses to transmit quickly and efficiently along the nerve cells and prevents short circuits. In people with multiple sclerosis, their immune system attacks the myelin sheath.

"The body's defenses actually attack the casein, but in the process they also destroy proteins involved in the formation of myelin," said Rittika Chunder, who is a postdoctoral fellow in Prof. K rten's research group, as quoted by Science Daily.

Certain MS patients are advised to avoid dairy products

Based on their finding, the researchers suggested that certain groups of sufferers should avoid dairy products.

MS patients who are allergic to cow's milk casein should refrain from consuming milk, yogurt, or cottage cheese, said K rten.

The research group are currently developing a self-test with which MS patients can check whether they carry antibodies against casein.

Cow's milk may increase risk of developing MS

According to K rten, cow's milk may also increase the risk of developing MS in healthy individuals as casein in it can trigger allergies in them -- which is probably not uncommon.

However, the professor noted that this doesn't mean that hypersensitivity to casein would lead to the development of multiple sclerosis, indicating that other risk factors may be required.

Yet, this connection is worrying, as studies have shown that MS rates are elevated in populations where a lot of cow's milk is consumed, K rten added.