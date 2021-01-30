Multiple sclerosis is a progressive autoimmune disease in which the body attacks the central nervous system and strips away the protective coating around neurons. It causes a wide range of neurological symptoms including paralysis vision loss and mobility issues. It is a progressive condition that is debilitating and can seriously hamper the quality of life of a patient. There is no cure for the condition till date and treatment is based mostly on symptoms. But timely treatment can help patients deal with symptoms and also delay the progression of disease. Experts have doubts about what exactly causes this autoimmune condition