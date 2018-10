This is great news for all heart patients. A recent study has shown that patients suffering from heart related ailments can prolong their life if they move around every 20 minutes. This study was presented at the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress (CCC), 2018, an initiative of Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS), a part of the ESC Global Activities programme.

According to experts, while most heart patients spend their waking hours sitting, lying down and watching television, earlier studies have proved that being sedentary can shorten their life span which can be avoided by taking breaks and moving around frequently, as much as in every 20 minutes, specifically if it helps you burn more than 770 kilo-calorie a day. The recent study highlights on how many breaks you need to take and for what duration in order to shed 770 kilo-calorie a day.

“Our study shows that heart patients should interrupt sedentary time every 20 minutes with a 7-minute bout of light physical activity. Simple activities such as standing up and walking at a casual pace will expend more than 770 kcal in a day if done with this frequency and duration,” reportedly said study author Dr Ailar Ramadi.

The study analysed 132 patients suffering from coronary artery disease, of which the average age of the participants was 63 years and 77% were males. For about an average 22 hours a day for five days, the participants were made to wear an armband activity monitor. This monitor recorded the amount of energy spent during breaks from inactivity, the amount of inactive time and the number and duration of breaks required during each sedentary hour, highlighted a recent media report.

“There is a lot of evidence now that sitting for long periods is bad for health. Our study suggests that during each hour of sitting time, heart patients should take three breaks which add up to 21 minutes of light physical activity. This will expend 770 kcal a day, an amount associated with a lower risk of premature death,” reportedly added Dr Ramadi.