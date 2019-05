Cinema, like any other form of art, is a powerful medium. If the making is good, a movie has the strength to move millions. That’s why this art form is used to send significant social and political messages apart from offering pure entertainment. Though the predominant themes of most films are romance, action and burning socio-political themes, there are movies that touch upon various health and psychological disorders too. While enlightening us about the diseases, which may be a reality in our lives too, these flicks tug at the most sensitive strings of our heart. Here is a list of 4 Bollywood movies which will help you handle certain health conditions more sensibly and sensitively. Make them part of your weekend movie marathon plan at home.

Hichki (2018)

Director: Sidharth P Malhotra

Health condition: Tourette syndrome

Hichki is film about an aspiring teacher named Naina Mathur, played by Rani Mukherji. In the plot of this move, the teacher is suffering from Tourette syndrome. It is a neurological disorder that results in uncontrollable sounds of hiccups while talking. Naina faces a lot of rejection and mockery because of her condition, especially at the school she is teaching in. But she never loses hope and keeps trying to excel at her work. Finally, her unwavering confidence and tireless efforts helps her reach where she should. She teaches at the school for 25 years and retires as the principal of the same school. Hichki has a strong message that Rani Mukherji shared in one of her interviews. She said, “Each of us has a hiccup in life that pulls us back. It could be in our personal or professional life. But if we look at it as simply a hiccup, we can actually emerge as winners.”

Tourette syndrome: It is a disorder in which you experience uncontrolled repetitive movements or tics (unwanted sounds). These movements include shrugging your shoulder, blinking your eyes, or blurting out unusual sounds. This syndrome is known to affect men more than women. The exact cause of Tourette syndrome is still unknown but doctors believe that a combination of genetic and environmental factors play a role in this disorder. Your family history and gender may increase your risk of developing this disease. Sadly, Tourette syndrome doesn’t have any cure. The standard medication for managing the manifestations of the condition includes antipsychotic drugs. It can be accompanied by therapies by habit-reversal training, relaxation training, etc.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

Director: R.S. Prasanna

Health Condition (ED): Erectile Dysfunction

This movie is about a Gurgaon boy named Mudit Sharma, who is suffering from erectile dysfunction. This character is played by Ayushmann Khurrana. In this film, he faces embarrassment because of his inability to get and maintain erection during sexual intercourse. His future father-in-law helps him and takes him to a doctor. The doctor figures out the culprit behind his problem: Stress. Later, he overcomes this problem and performs better. Erectile dysfunction: It is a male sexual health disorder that can lead to impotence. ED is the inability to keep an erection for sex, characterised by persistent reduced sexual desire. The process of sexual arousal includes your brain, emotions, nerves, hormones, muscles and blood vessels. Problem with any of these things can lead to erectile dysfunction. There are various causes behind this problem including stress, hypertension, obesity, heart disease, smoking, sleep disorders, anxiety etc. The treatment depends on the underlying cause. You doctor may prescribe medications like sildenafil, avanafil, tadalafil, etc. Don’t ignore the condition or hesitate to seek medical help.

PAA (2009)

Director: R. Balakrishnan aka R. Balki

Health condition: Progeria

This film is about an intelligent and witty 12-year-old body named Auro who is suffering from a premature ageing disorder called progeria. The character of Auro has been played beautifully by Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. Paa depicts the journey of this boy, his struggle for existence and urge for life alongside the progression of the disease. The film has touched upon the emotional side of the living with an irreversible disorder very well. It also pictures how the family of this little boy copes with his condition.

Progeria: It is a genetic condition due which a person ages prematurely. Progeria occurs due to a mutation in the gene that encodes for a protein named progerin. This protein keeps the cells’ nucleus together. A defect in this protein leads to unstable cells that die younger, causing symptoms of progeria. This rare condition is characterised by limited growth, lack of body fat and muscles, loss of hair, visible veins, wrinkled face, difficulty in walking, impaired cognitive capacity, high pitched voice etc. Sadly, there is no cure for this disorder.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Director: Aamir Khan

Health Condition: Dyslexia

This film is about an 8-year-old boy named Ishaan Awasthi, who is suffering from dyslexia. In the film, he faces difficulties in reading and writing that leads to poor academic results. Regardless of being exemplary good in art, he is frequently belittled by his parents, teachers, and classmates. After he is sent to a boarding school, he meets a new teacher Nikumbh, who understands his condition and helps him out. Later on, he overcomes his disability and scores well in class. Also, he wins an art competition. The story leaves a strong message for parents and teachers: Be sensitive to special children. With your attention, patience, compassion and guidance they can flourish too!

Dyslexia: It is a learning disability which leads to reading and writing difficult. A child with this condition experiences problems in identifying speech sounds and decoding simple things because the brain part that is responsible for language processing is affected. It is characterised by late speech development, slow learning, problem remembering names, etc. Factors like family history of this condition, exposure to nicotine during pregnancy, and premature birth can increase a person’s risk of developing dyslexia. This condition cannot be fixed. However, with special educational approaches and techniques, the difficulties can be tackled.