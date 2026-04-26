Mouth sore not healing for weeks? Doctors warn it could signal a serious health problem

A mouth sore that doesn't heal for weeks may be more than minor. Doctors explain when to worry and why early care is important.

A small sore inside the mouth may not seem like a big problem. Most individuals disagree on this and believe that in a few days, it will go away. Although this applies to most minor ulcers, a sore that persists over a period of weeks can not be underestimated. Doctors caution that neglecting to deal with a problem can often make it a bigger problem.

What is a mouth sore?

According to Dr Jaineel Parekh, Orthodontist, Laxmi Dental Limited, "A mouth sore is a tiny cut, ulcer, or lesion that occurs on the lips, tongue, gums, or inner cheeks. These are often painful and may cause difficulty in eating, drinking or even talking. The most common include accidental biting, spicy food, stress or minor infections. In the majority of cases, mouth sores can be left untreated and will heal within 7-10 days. However, when a sore does not heal within two to three weeks, it may be an indication that something is amiss."

Doctors assert that a mouth sore can last due to several reasons. This may be because of constant irritation, lack of dental care, deficiency of vitamins (B12 and iron) or infection.

When should you be concerned?

A sore in the mouth is a point of concern when:

It has been over two weeks.

It continues to increase in size.

It bleeds easily

It is very painful.

It is also accompanied by the difficulty in swallowing or talking.

How can delay make things worse?

A sustained mouth sore that is not considered can cause complications. Small ulcer may develop into an infected one, which is more painful and hard to treat. In uncommon situations, when the cause is some serious illness such as oral cancer, it is important to detect at an early stage. Putting off medical assistance may give the condition time to develop and this will complicate and reduce the effectiveness of the treatment.

What should you do?

In case of a sore in the mouth that fails to heal, you should visit a physician or a dentist. They can examine the sore, inquire about your symptoms, and recommend tests as necessary. Minor measures such as good oral care, antibacid or spicy food, water intake and stress can aid in a quick recovery of small sores. In case of deficiency, the doctors might prescribe supplements.

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It might appear to be a harmless mouth sore but one should not neglect it and forget about it in several weeks. It is all about listening to your body and taking warning signs into action. Always best to have it examined early when in doubt, it is better to lose time than to lose life.

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