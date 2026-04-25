Mouth breathing vs Nasal breathing: How your breathing habit impacts brain health and stress

Expert explains how mouth breathing vs nasal breathing affects brain health, stress levels, sleep quality, and overall well-being in simple, easy-to-understand terms.

Mouth breathing vs Nasal breathing (Image: AI Generated)

Breathing is an activity that we do without thinking and the way we breathe can silently impact our brain, sleep and stress levels. When it comes to nasal breathing, it is not only about air intake but a very sophisticated biological process which contributes to general well-being.

According to Dr Manaswini Ramachandra, MS - ENT, MBBS, Otorhinolaryngologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, "Nasal breathing is a natural air-conditioning system of the body. Air which passes through the nose is filtered, warmed and hydrated before passing to the lungs. But when the nose is covered by congestion, allergies or irritation, individuals tend to switch to mouth breathing. Although that might not appear harmful, the two breathing patterns have a very different impact on the body, particularly the brain activity and stress."

How oxygen supply affects your brain?

The human brain consumes almost 20 per cent of the oxygen available in the body. This renders effective breathing a key to clear thinking and focus. Nasal breathing is also important in this as it emits nitric oxide in the nasal passages. This chemical assists in enhancing respiration in the lungs.

With a change in breathing to the mouth, this advantage is lost. This can lead to the brain failing to obtain oxygen effectively as it ought to. It may influence the prefrontal cortex with time the part of the brain that concentrates, makes decisions and solves problems. This is the reason why individuals who often inhale using their mouths can be either more mentally exhausted or less attentive.

As per Dr Ramachandra, respiration is not just about oxygen, but also influences the functioning of the brain. Breathing through the nose aids in controlling the neural activity, particularly in regions such as the hippocampus and amygdala. Memory and emotions are the affairs of these regions. This natural rhythm may be disturbed when the nasal breathing is disturbed.

Breathing habits and stress levels

The body is closely connected to breathing patterns and is related to the stress system. The slower and more controlled breathing is through the nose and this stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system- the rest and relax part. This will assist in reducing heart rate and instilling a feeling of relaxation.

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Mouth breathing, on the contrary, is frequently shallow. It has the propensity of stimulating the sympathetic nervous system, or what is referred to as the fight-or-flight response. This may cause the heart rate to rise, the cortisol level to rise, and one may always experience a low level of stress.

Simple tips to improve nasal breathing

Here are the simple tips to improve nasal breathing:

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Maintain clear nasal passages Stay hydrated Steam inhalation or sprays of saline can be used to relieve congestion Do not take too many decongestant drugs Always have a good sleeping position

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