Mother’s Day 2026: Essential eye care tips every mom should follow to protect vision and prevent eye strain

Busy moms often ignore eye health. Here are simple daily habits to reduce eye strain, protect vision, and keep your eyes healthy and comfortable.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 8, 2026 2:06 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Mandeep Singh Basu

Mother’s Day 2026 (Image AI Generated)

Moms catch everything. They remind their kids to eat their veggies, to do their homework, and yes to blink when they've been looking at a screen too long. But in the lovely chaos of having a family, maintaining a household, and often juggling a work, parents rarely give themselves that same meticulous attention.

According to Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Dr Basu Eye Care Centre, "Eye health is one of the most disregarded areas of a mom's self-care regimen but one of the most critical. You can't pour from an empty cup and you can't see well through fatigued, strained eyes."

5 Essential eye care tips every mom should follow

Here are some of the important eye care tips every mom should follow for better vision:

Practice the 20-20-20 rule for digital eye strain

Mothers' screen time is at an all-time high between work emails, social media surfing, online grocery shopping, and late-night Netflix. And it's taking a big toll. The 20-20-20 guideline is as vital for moms too and has helped many moms put a check on digital eye strain. The rule is to glance at anything 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

Eye care tips every mom

Importance of sleep and hydration for healthy eyes

Moms who stay at home are constantly exposed to chemical vapours from household cleaners and to smoke or cooking oils, and they aren't exactly friendly towards someone who spends all day long cooking and doesn't sleep much. This results in several conditions such as dehydration and lack of sleep which are two of the leading contributors to dry eye syndrome.

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Drinking lots of water helps balance the tear film. Good sleep allows the eyes to repair and re-energise. If your eyes are red or itchy when you wake up, your body is trying to tell you something. Don't view rest as a luxury but as necessary maintenance.

Why moms should wear sunglasses daily?

Moms are doing a lot of labour that puts them in the sun on a day-to-day basis, day in and day out, exposed to UV radiation. This can cause skin damage and a range of other problems including eye ailments such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Working women who travel a lot during their working hours are also exposed to UV rays and hence advised to wear sunglasses that give 100% UV protection.

Healthy eyes

Best foods for maintaining good eyesight

Vegetables that are green such as spinach, fish such as salmon, citrus fruit and most almonds all contain vitamins and minerals which will help keep your eyesight sharp, healthy and protected from deteriorating over time as you grow older. Moms are already buying it, already cooking it just make sure you're actually sitting down and eating it too. Your eyes are working hard every single day. The least you can do is feed them well.

Why are annual eye checkups important?

This one is the most skipped. Between kids' checks and dentist appointments and school schedules, Mom's own annual eye exam quietly gets bumped off the calendar. Book your appointment. Hold on to it. Your vision is one of a kind. You tell everyone around you to take care of yourself. Time to heed your own advice. Healthy eyes aren't vanity. They're how you see every milestone, every smile, and every wonderful, ordinary moment of this life you're making. You deserve to have a clear view of it all.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified eye specialist for personalised guidance or if you experience ongoing vision problems.

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