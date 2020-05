You need to be physically active and we understand that you must be too. After all, taking care of your kids must surely keep you on your toes. @Shutterstock

Today is Mother’s Day. This day is celebrated across the world on the 2nd Sunday of May. It is dedicated to all the mothers and mother figures of the world. Moms give their everything for their children. They willingly go the extra mile to just see a smile of their kids’ face. They work untiringly throughout the year without a break. Their priority is always their children. This is irrespective of whether they are working professionals or homemakers. Very often, in their eagerness to make life easy and comfortable for their children, they often neglect their own health. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Healthy food options for new moms

Today, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, we list a few things that every mother must do without fail to be healthy and fit. After all their health is of paramount interest. Everything else is secondary. If you are a mother yourself, be sure to follow these tips. If you have a mother, make sure that she also follows these tips. These are easy to follow tips and it does not require you to spend a fortune or make drastic changes in your lifestyle. Just small modifications will be enough. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2020: Best exercises for new moms

Follow a healthy and well-balanced diet

If you are a mother, you must have often exhorted your kids to eat healthy foods. Well, the rules are not very different for you either. You need to eat healthy foods at the right time to enjoy a long and healthy life. So, add a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables to your daily diet. Be sure to eat well-balanced meals that include all the essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Don’t ignore your protein, carb and fibre intake. Avoid junk and processed foods and cut down on salt intake. A healthy diet will keep many chronic diseases away. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2020 special: 5 breastfeeding tips for new moms

Exercise every day

You need to be physically active and we understand that you must be too. After all, taking care of your kids must surely keep you on your toes. But this may not be enough to be fit. You also need a regular exercise regime. If going to a gym is a problem, exercise at home. Or, you can go for a 1 hour walk every day. This will also help you maintain an ideal body weight and bring down your risk of many diseases including diabetes, heart disease and dementia.

You need a good night’s sleep too

Because of your hectic schedule, you may often sacrifice your sleep. But this is doing injustice to yourself. Your body needs sleep to recharge and rejuvenate itself. You must sleep for at least 8 to 10 hours every day to enjoy good health. This will also ensure that many chronic health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and depression stay away from you.

Avoid stress and anxiety

This is very important. Stress is the main cause of many ailments some of which may also be life-threatening. You need to avoid stress at all costs. You can try yoga and meditation for this. These activities can calm and relax you. You can also listen to soothing music to get rid of your stress.