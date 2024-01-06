Most People Die Of Heart Attacks During Winter; Here's Why

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) stand as the primary global cause of death, claiming around 17.3 million lives in 2022, constituting 30% of total global deaths. Notably, there is a seasonal fluctuation in the morbidity and mortality rates of CVDs in both the northern and southern hemispheres, with a heightened occurrence during the winter months, particularly around Christmas and New Year. Cardiologist Abhijit Khadtare at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explains this variation is linked to various risk factors, including temperature, physical activity, air pollution, infections, and dietary habits. Firstly, cold weather exposure activates the sympathetic nervous system, causing an elevation in heart rate, blood pressure, and blood vessel constriction, placing strain on the hearts of individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions.
For individuals with compromised coronary circulation, this additional demand may result in myocardial ischemia, leading to conditions such as angina pectoris or myocardial infarction. Studies have also revealed statistically significant positive correlations between air pressure, humidity, and the incidence of pulmonary embolism. In Scotland, a study found associations between wind speed, temperature, and the seasonal peak of deep vein thrombosis, with a delayed effect of approximately 9-10 days. Experimental research indicates that temperature alterations may influence vascular function by affecting endothelial nitric oxide synthase and nitric oxide bioavailability. Acute exposure to elevated temperatures has been shown, while repeated cold exposure led to hypertension and impaired endothelial vasodilator function.
