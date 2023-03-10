Most Of Us Are Consuming More Salt Than We Assume: WHO's Expert

Citing an example, the expert said that one packet of processed chips might have half the quantity of salt that we are supposed to eat every day.

The global average salt intake is estimated to be 10.8 grams per day which is more than double the WHO recommended quantity of 5 grams a day.

Our body needs salt but too much of it can do more harm than good. A new report by WHO on sodium intake reduction has shown that the world is off track of its global target of reducing sodium intake by 30 per cent by 2025.

Too much sodium has been linked to kidney stones, high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. With the increasing popularity of processed food, most of us are consuming far more amount of this nutrient than we are supposed to. The global average salt intake is estimated to be 10.8 grams per day which is more than double the WHO recommended quantity of 5 grams a day.

As per the WHO report, only 5 per cent of member states have mandated comprehensive sodium reduction policies and 73 per cent of members lag behind in the implementation of these effective policies. Reportedly, India only has a mandatory declaration of sodium on pre-packaged food and no other policy to reduce consumption.

The global health watchdog has made a strong urge for countries to take active steps in reducing sodium intake globally.

It said: "Implementing highly cost-effective sodium reduction policies could save an estimated 7 million lives globally by 2030."

Consuming more salt than required

An interview released by the WHO featured Dr Francesco Branca who explained how sodium is hidden in many foods and how important it might be to identify its sources to reduce its intake. The expert informed that salt overconsumption is one of the leading dietary causes of the global burden of diseases. Statistically, according to him, one in four people is suffering from hypertension and around 2 million deaths occurring each year have been associated with an unhealthy salt intake which is the cause root of many cardiovascular, metabolic and kidney diseases.

He informed that as per WHO's recommendations, the ideal salt intake must be around 5 grams each day which is nearly half of what people globally are consuming on average every day. The expert identified two major sources of sodium in the diet, the salt that is added to food prepared at home and the manufactured food products coming from the market.

Francesco explained that in high-income countries, processed food is becoming the richest source of sodium in the diet, which often includes bread, cheese, preserved meat and other synthetic food items. He said that the same preparation at home has a relatively low quantity of salt. In low-income countries, the main source of salt is the food prepared at home which is often garnished with condiments.

What should be the way out?

In order to reduce salt intake, the expert explained that it might be necessary to be conscious of its sources. He said that there is a dire need to reduce the salt intake by one-third or one-half of our current consumption. Among the changes one can make to their diet, the expert suggested that one can control the excess sprinkling of salt over food prepared at home and can replace it with other healthy choices such as lemon juice and other less harmful condiments. Secondly, he said that when it comes to matters of taste, it might take a week for the tongue to adapt to the new change.

The expert also suggested that there are many market products that can offer the same savory pleasure with low salt intake, one can go for it. However, he said that the better option would be to pick up healthier alternatives like vegetables and fruits that are rich in potassium. As per studies, potassium has many protective functions, is good for our arteries and nullifies the harmful effects of sodium.

Food environment has to change

The expert also stated that changes might not necessarily come from an individual level but the food environment around them has to change. He suggested that all countries must come up with initiatives that promote the manufacturing of low-salt food products or that offer low-salt meals to institutions like schools and hospitals.

Reading food labels is important

As per studies, sodium is often consumed in hidden forms. Hence, it might be necessary to check the nutritional information on the food packaging. As per reports, the WHO also recommends front-of-package labelling that helps consumers select products lower in sodium, and behaviour change communication and mass media campaigns to reduce sodium consumption.

Why too much sodium is harmful?

The American Heart Association explains that when there is excess sodium in the body, it pulls in more water into the bloodstream. This causes the blood pressure to rise and further damages the arteries. A situation like this over a period can lead to hypertension, heart disease, stroke and other health complications. Some studies have also found sodium to overstimulate the immune system, thus increasing the risk of autoimmune diseases.

Implementing policies without delay

The WHO has called on member states to implement sodium intake reduction policies without delay and to mitigate the harmful effects of excessive salt consumption at the earliest.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said: "This report shows that most countries are yet to adopt any mandatory sodium reduction policies, leaving their people at risk of heart attack, stroke, and other health problems. WHO calls on all countries to implement the 'Best Buys' for sodium reduction, and on manufacturers to implement the WHO benchmarks for sodium content in food."