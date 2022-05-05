Most Common Vocal Injuries Among Singers Revealed

Vocal injuries are common among singers, but the topic is rarely discussed in the singing community. Injured singers may not talk about it if they depend on singing for your livelihood, because injuries carry a stigma. Experts at UT Southwestern Medical Center have dispelled the myths associated with vocal injuries. Also, they have identified the most common conditions and what the treatments are required.

For this, they analysed more than 400 singers who sought treatment at UT Southwestern Medical Center for vocal injuries between 2011 and 2019. None of the patients, who were between ages 8 and 78, had undergone prior surgery to correct vocal fold injuries. Among these injured singers, only 1 in 7 subsequently needed surgery for injuries that weren't resolved with vocal therapy and other conservative management, the researchers said in an article published in The Laryngoscope.

According to the researchers, the most prevalent vocal injuries among the singers were:

Nodules: a callous-like injury that affected 58 per cent of these singers

Blister-like injuries called pseudocysts,

Polyps

Cysts

Vocal fold hemorrhages

While female singers were more likely to develop nodules and pseudocysts, polyps and cysts were found more common in male singers. The odds of developing polyps in female patients increased with age, but young male singers were more likely to develop nodules, the researchers added.

Major risk factors for vocal injuries among singers

Professional status and a lack of prior vocal training were identified as the greatest risk factors for vocal injuries among the singers.

The UT Southwestern analysis showed that professional singers who had not taken voice lessons were eight times more likely to need surgery than amateur singers with prior voice lessons.

Study leader Lesley Childs, an Associate Professor of Otolaryngology -- Head and Neck Surgery and Medical Director of the Voice Center at UT Southwestern, suggested the increased risk among professional singers may be due to the greater amount of singing time overall

Although the link with vocal training is unclear, Dr. Childs believes that training may increase vocal proficiency, and a history of voice lessons might make it easier for the injured to follow vocal therapy protocols.

"For amateur and professional singers alike, vocal injuries can be devastating, but our study suggests that these injuries need not be career-ending. With conservative management, most singers can get back on track," Dr. Childs concluded.

Dr. Childs conducted the analysis with UTSW resident physician Ashwin Rao, M.D., and Ted Mau, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Otolaryngology -- Head and Neck Surgery.

