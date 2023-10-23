Morning Sleep: How The Sound Of Snooze Can Improve Your Morning Routine?

The new research challenges the conventional belief that snoozing is harmful.

No one likes to get disturbed by the sound of an alarm clock blaring in the morning. Isn't it like a struggle to even hear that sound? The more you hear the sound, the more you feel to hit the snooze button and go back to enjoy some more time in your precious slumber. Surprisingly, amidst all studies that suggest breaking the snoozing habit, there lies a contrary argument that supports morning snoozing. A new study suggests that morning snoozing can improve your routine. The research published in the Journal of Sleep Research found that using the snooze button had no negative impact on sleep quality or cognitive functioning. The study suggests that there's no reason to stop snoozing in the morning, especially for snoozing times around 30 minutes. This could be particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with morning drowsiness.

Here Are Some Benefits Of Snoozing As Per The Study!

Alleviating Sleep Inertia

Snoozing for a brief period could alleviate sleep inertia, which is the disorientation and performance or mood decline that occurs upon waking. It might help improve cognitive functioning compared to waking up immediately after the first alarm.

Snoozing Period Matters

Two Studies Examined

The research is based on two studies. The first involved 1,732 adults and found that 69% of them used the snooze alarm or multiple alarms, with an average snooze time of 22 minutes. The second study observed 31 snoozers and noted that they lost six minutes of sleep for every 30 minutes of snoozing.

Lack Of Clear Negative Effects

Using the snooze button did not appear to have any discernible detrimental consequences on mood, stress, fatigue, or sleep quality, according to research.

Importance Of Sufficient Sleep

Most people don't get enough time for sleep because of their busy lives and working hours. Additional research indicates that getting seven to eight hours of sleep can have a positive impact on one's overall health and longevity.

Conclusion

It's critical to keep in mind the significance of getting enough sleep in the first place while considering the possible advantages of napping. Good sleep is essential for overall health, so don't compromise it to get a few extra minutes of shut-eye. For best health and performance, experts advise aiming for seven to eight hours of sleep per night.