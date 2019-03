Turns out that if you start’your day with exercise, you are likely to have a healthier heart than those who don’t. According to a study published in the American Heart Association’s journal Hypertension, 30 minutes of mild to intense morning exercise helps in lowering your blood pressure, one of the major culprits behind a heart stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. The study found that this is beneficial especially for overweight or obese people. This research also revealed that in case of women, the beneficial effect of workouts on blood pressure increases if they keep moving through the day instead of just sitting around. Short walk breaks through the day added to the benefits. Surely, morning exercise and walking are helpful in taming your BP. But some yoga workouts are also known to help.

1: Virasana (Hero Pose)

This asana can help you bring down high blood pressure. It can open up your chest ensuring proper blood flow in every part of your body.

How to do:

• Sit on the floor on your knees. Then, keeping your knees together, spread your feet and place them away from your hips.

• Bring your hips to the floor and sit back completely on your glutes resting next to your heels. Your feet should have the toes pointed outwards.

• Later, place the hands with palms facing downwards on your knees.

• After relaxing your shoulders and the chest, bring your spine up and straight elongating the spine.

• Then, bring your chin down and relax your entire facial muscles and close your eyes.

• Take a few breaths as you elongate the spine and bring the tummy in working on the core strength.

• Begin deep breathing ensuring the spine remains straight and strong.

2: Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

It is a meditative pose which works on calming your mind and body. It regulates the functioning of your nervous system and in the process, aids in reducing hypertension.

How to do:

• Sit down on the floor. Then, stretch out your legs ahead in front.

• Bend your knees, and cross your right shin in front of your left one.

• Move your knees closer together until your feet are directly underneath them.

• Then, interlace your fingers, extend your arms overhead, and stretch. You will surely feel better.

3: Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose)

This asana can help you overcome many health issues. It is a stress reliever that enhances your blood circulation, allowing you to detoxify your system. It can help regulate the functioning of your heart and blood flow too.

How to do:

• Start by sitting erect and stretching your legs out. Then, breathe out, and bend your knees while pulling your heels towards your pelvis. You must see to it that you press the soles of your feet to close together and let your knees drop to the sides.

• Then, bring your heels as close to your pelvis as much as you can. Bu using your thumb and your first finger, make sure that you hold the big thumbs of your feet. Also, the outer edges of your feet must be pressed to the floor.

• Once you are comfortable, you must check if your pubis (either of a pair of bones forming the two sides of the pelvis)and tailbone are at equal distance from the floor. See to it that your torso is lengthened through the top of the sternum ( breastbone), and your shoulder blades are firmly pressed to the back.

• You should remember that your knees should never ever be forced on the ground. You must try to lower the heads of the thigh bones towards the floor. This will help you bring your knees down automatically. Then, hold the pose for about 3-4 minutes. You must Inhale, and lift your knees and extend your legs. So, just get going now and try these yoga poses. In case, of any health ailments see to it that you speak to your doctor before undertaking any fitness program.