Morning blood sugar spike: 5 Tips to keep diabetes symptoms under control

Have you been dealing with high blood sugar levels in the morning hours? Read on to know what it means, why it happens, and how you can control it with lifestyle changes.

Morning blood sugar spike: 5 Tips to keep diabetes under control

Morning Blood Sugar Spike: Ever wondered why some people suffer from a spike in blood glucose levels early in the morning? This has some scientific reasons that requires attention. In this article, we tell you how you can bring down your blood sugar spike in the morning hours, and why it actually happens with just a few.

Understanding Morning Blood Sugar Spike

According to a study published in Lancet, this phenomenon, often called a morning blood sugar spike, can make diabetes management more challenging. The researchers noted that this sudden blood glucose spike mainly occurs because the body naturally releases hormones such as cortisol, glucagon and growth hormone in the early morning hours. These hormones prompt the liver to release stored glucose, providing energy to help the body wake up. In people with diabetes, however, insulin may not be sufficient or effective enough to keep this glucose release in check, leading to elevated fasting blood sugar levels.

While it is okay to witness this occassionally, but frequent blood sugar spike in the morning hours can be a warning signs of something major happening inside your body.

Scroll down to know what exactly you can do to keep morning blood sugar levels under control - naturally.

How To Manage Morning Blood Sugar Levels?

Here are some practical and science-backed tips to keep blood glucose levels in the moderate zone:

Do not skip your dinner Choose your foods wisely Try to eat your dinner before 6pm Take a evening walk after completing your meal Do not forget to monitor your sugar levels. Give your body enough rest at night. Keep stress levels under control to help your mind and body feel relaxed. Never skip your dinner at any cost. Try to avoid junk, oily, sugary drinks at night. Take your medications on time.

While these tips can help keep blood glucose levels under control. It is important that you visit a doctor or a physician if any of the signs of worsening diabetes appear.

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