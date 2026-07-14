Morning blood sugar spike: 5 Tips to keep diabetes symptoms under control

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : July 14, 2026 8:35 AM IST
Morning Blood Sugar Spike: Ever wondered why some people suffer from a spike in blood glucose levels early in the morning? This has some scientific reasons that requires attention. In this article, we tell you how you can bring down your blood sugar spike in the morning hours, and why it actually happens with just a few.
According to a study published in Lancet, this phenomenon, often called a morning blood sugar spike, can make diabetes management more challenging. The researchers noted that this sudden blood glucose spike mainly occurs because the body naturally releases hormones such as cortisol, glucagon and growth hormone in the early morning hours. These hormones prompt the liver to release stored glucose, providing energy to help the body wake up. In people with diabetes, however, insulin may not be sufficient or effective enough to keep this glucose release in check, leading to elevated fasting blood sugar levels.
While it is okay to witness this occassionally, but frequent blood sugar spike in the morning hours can be a warning signs of something major happening inside your body.
Scroll down to know what exactly you can do to keep morning blood sugar levels under control - naturally.
Here are some practical and science-backed tips to keep blood glucose levels in the moderate zone:
While these tips can help keep blood glucose levels under control. It is important that you visit a doctor or a physician if any of the signs of worsening diabetes appear.
Stay alert, stay safe!
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