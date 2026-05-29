Monsoon season hygiene: Expert tips to avoid fungal infections during humid weather

Humid monsoon weather can increase the risk of fungal infections during periods. An expert shares simple hygiene habits to stay fresh, comfortable and infection-free all season.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 29, 2026 10:48 AM IST

Monsoon season hygiene.

Monsoon seasons bring relief from the heat of summer but at the cost of humid weather conditions that can lead to rapid spread of fungal infections. During rainy weather skin infections including athlete's foot, ringworm, fungal nail infections and skin rashes are very likely to occur if there is excessive sweating, wet clothing, wet shoes and poor hygiene.

The Mayo Clinic states that fungal infections thrive in warm and wet areas of the body particularly those that are sweaty or covered for extended periods of time. One of the best ways to avoid such infections is to maintain proper hygiene during the monsoon season.

While discussing monsoon hygiene Dr. Pankhuri Gautam, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital said that sweat does not evaporate easily so the skin remains moist for a long period of time making an ideal breeding ground for the fungus. She suggests that people should concentrate on keeping their body dry particularly toes, underarms, groin and under the breast.

Why fungal infections increase during monsoon

Humid weather during rainy season makes the skin sweat profusely and retain moisture. Expert notes that sharing towels, wearing tight synthetic clothing and walking in wet shoes for hours can make it even worse. The doctor further notes that fungal infections are not only irritating but can also spread rapidly if left untreated. She added that although itching or redness may be overlooked at first, fungal infections can be difficult to treat if they are not caught early. Dr. Gautam highlights that some of the common symptoms of fungal infection during the monsoon i season nclude:

Persistent itching

Rashes that are red or roundish in shape

A burning feeling on the skin

Fissures between the toes or on the feet and hands

Foul-smelling feet

Brittle or discoloured nails

Excessive sweating causing irritation

Tips to avoid fungal infections

The Mayo Clinic outlines that fungal infections can occur in various parts of the body and can be aggravated in those with diabetes, obesity, low immune systems and overactive sweats. Dr. Gautam gives some simple and effective tips to minimize the risk of fungal infection during the rainy season:

Dry your body thoroughly after a bath

Change wet socks and sweaty garments quickly

Do wear loose cotton clothing

Avoid tight-fitting synthetic clothing

Do not share towels, shoes or personal hygiene items

Apply antifungal dusting powder in areas prone of infcection like armpits, groin, etc

Keep your feet dry and clean upon entering the house from rainwater

Allow shoes to dry completely before wearing them again

Don't let your clothes get wet and stay in them for extended periods

Keep nails in good condition and trim them regularly

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for persistent irritation, unusual discharge or infections.

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