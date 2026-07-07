Monsoon infections can trigger heart problems: Cardiologist explains why people with diabetes, hypertension are at higher risk

Did you know monsoon infections can raise your risk of developing severe heart related complications? Read on to know who is at the highest risk of this complication.

Monsoon infections can trigger heart problems: Cardiologist explains why people with diabetes, hypertension are at higher risk

Every year, with the coming of the monsoon season, there is an outbreak of fevers, colds, digestive infections, and viral illnesses. While these are considered a seasonal problem, at times, they put undue stress on the heart, particularly in diabetics and hypertensive patients or those suffering from heart problems.

How Infections During The Monsoon Put Extra Stress On Your Heart

During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Arvind J, Associate Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly, explained that the body produces inflammatory substances when fighting against infections. These have a role in recovery, but they also put additional stress on the heart.

When infections such as dengue, leptospirosis, typhoid, and viral fevers occur during the monsoon, they lead to complications such as myocarditis, arrhythmias, heart failure, and acute coronary syndromes.

How Fever And Dehydration During Monsoon Can Affect Heart Health

Symptoms that accompany monsoon infections include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and poor appetite. These symptoms lead to dehydration, meaning the body loses too much fluid. This means that the body is under additional strain because the heart pumps blood through the body with difficulty. Fever increases heart rate and the need for oxygen.

Why Cardiac Events May Rise?

Cardiac events may increase during the monsoon because infection, dehydration, and inflammation can diminish the heart's reserve. Moreover, acute events are more frequent in the early morning due to a natural surge of catecholamines after waking, which raises heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen demand for the heart. The cold and wet climate also causes constriction of arteries, which places extra pressure on the heart and could lead to the development of ischemia in such individuals.

Who Is at Higher Risk of Heart Complications During Monsoon?

People living with coronary artery disease, previous heart attacks, heart failure, irregular heartbeat, diabetes, or hypertension should be particularly cautious during the rainy season. These conditions can make the heart more vulnerable to infection-related complications.

You may like to read

Signs Your Heart Is In Danger

Seek immediate medical attention if you experience:

Chest pain or tightness Shortness of breath Heart palpitations Dizziness or fainting Unusual or persistent fatigue during or after a fever

How To Protect Your Heart During The Monsoon Season

Simple steps can help reduce risk: stay hydrated, seek medical attention if fever lasts, avoid self-medication, and keep an eye on blood pressure and blood sugar during illness. For patients with known heart disease, early communication with a doctor can lead to meaningful changes.

Most infections during the monsoon period are temporary, but there is a clear relationship between the two. It is wise to know the warning signs to prevent a trivial infection from turning into a heart problem.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.