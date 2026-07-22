Monsoon infections can damage your kidneys: Nephrologist warns of dengue, UTIs and other illnesses to watch out for

Monsoon illnesses can affect more than your overall health. Know how dengue, UTIs and other seasonal infections may harm the kidneys and when to seek medical care.

Monsoon infections can damage your kidneys (Image AI Generated)

Although the monsoon season means welcome relief from the summer heat, it also presents conditions for the spread of many infections. The incidence of diseases from contaminated water and food, mosquito bites and bacteria infections increases during this season. Many people only realize that the illness can impact their stomachs when they have a fever or stomach infection, but not many realize that these illnesses can also have an impact on their kidneys.

According to Dr. Sandeep Kumar Mandal, Consultant - Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Gurugram, "Some infections during monsoons can cause reduction in blood flow to the kidneys, which can also cause dehydration or can even directly harm the kidney tissue, thus creating chances for the occurrence of acute kidney injury if left untreated."

Why monsoon infections can harm your kidneys?

The kidneys filter out wastes from the blood, help maintain fluid balance and are important in maintaining blood pressure. Such infections or dehydration during the monsoon season may aggravate these organs.

It is during this season that illnesses like dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis, typhoid, leptospirosis, and urinary tract infections (UTIs) are more common, says Dr. Mandal. These affect the kidneys directly or cause dehydration which decreases the blood supply to the kidneys, increasing the chance of acute kidney injury (AKI).

The experts also point out that acute kidney injury can occur quite quickly, but is usually recoverable if it's detected and treated early.

Common monsoon illnesses linked to kidney damage

Certain infections during certain times of the year that can increase the risk of kidney trouble include:

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Dengue and malaria: Mosquito-borne diseases that may cause dehydration, low blood pressure, and kidney injury in severe cases.

Mosquito-borne diseases that may cause dehydration, low blood pressure, and kidney injury in severe cases. Diarrhoea and dysentery: Excessive fluid loss can reduce blood flow to the kidneys.

Excessive fluid loss can reduce blood flow to the kidneys. Hepatitis: Certain viral infections can affect kidney function in some patients.

Certain viral infections can affect kidney function in some patients. Typhoid and leptospirosis: Bacterial infections that may directly damage the kidneys if left untreated.

Bacterial infections that may directly damage the kidneys if left untreated. Urinary tract infections (UTIs): Untreated UTIs can spread to the kidneys and cause serious complications.

Warning signs you should never ignore

If treated early, medical intervention simplifies the chances of avoiding permanent kidney damage, Dr. Mandal says. Watch out for these symptoms:

If you have fever particularly with decreased urine output or urinary symptoms Abdominal pain, often on just one side Dysuria occurs when there is burning or pain during urination Niter in urine or cloudy urine Reduced urine output Swollen feet or puffiness around eyes Unusual weakness or tiredness, or lack of interest in eating and drinking

Tips to protect your kidneys during monsoon

Dr. Mandal is sharing a few simple tips to ensure your kidneys are healthy:

Drink plenty of clean, safe water even during rainy weather

Ensure regular hand washing and proper hygiene practices

Do not eat, drink or touch likely contaminated food and untreated drinking water

If you experience fever, diarrhoea, painful urination or decreased urine production, get medical help

Avoid taking painkillers or antibiotics without medical advice as some of them may affect kidney function

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