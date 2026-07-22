Monsoon infections can damage your kidneys: Nephrologist warns of dengue, UTIs and other illnesses to watch out for

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 22, 2026 7:40 PM IST
Although the monsoon season means welcome relief from the summer heat, it also presents conditions for the spread of many infections. The incidence of diseases from contaminated water and food, mosquito bites and bacteria infections increases during this season. Many people only realize that the illness can impact their stomachs when they have a fever or stomach infection, but not many realize that these illnesses can also have an impact on their kidneys.
According to Dr. Sandeep Kumar Mandal, Consultant - Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Gurugram, "Some infections during monsoons can cause reduction in blood flow to the kidneys, which can also cause dehydration or can even directly harm the kidney tissue, thus creating chances for the occurrence of acute kidney injury if left untreated."
The kidneys filter out wastes from the blood, help maintain fluid balance and are important in maintaining blood pressure. Such infections or dehydration during the monsoon season may aggravate these organs.
It is during this season that illnesses like dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis, typhoid, leptospirosis, and urinary tract infections (UTIs) are more common, says Dr. Mandal. These affect the kidneys directly or cause dehydration which decreases the blood supply to the kidneys, increasing the chance of acute kidney injury (AKI).
The experts also point out that acute kidney injury can occur quite quickly, but is usually recoverable if it's detected and treated early.
Certain infections during certain times of the year that can increase the risk of kidney trouble include:
If treated early, medical intervention simplifies the chances of avoiding permanent kidney damage, Dr. Mandal says. Watch out for these symptoms:
Dr. Mandal is sharing a few simple tips to ensure your kidneys are healthy:
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