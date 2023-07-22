Monsoon Blues: Common Causes Of Sore Throat During The Rainy Season

Here's how you can reduce your risk of developing a sore throat during the monsoon and some natural remedies to get relief from the symptoms.

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat, rejuvenates nature, and creates an atmosphere of joy. However, it also heralds the onset of various illnesses, with one of the most common being a sore throat. Characterized by discomfort, pain, and irritation in the throat, this condition can put a damper on anyone's rainy day. Why do we often get a sore throat during the monsoon season?

In this article, Dr. Ravi Shankarji Kesari, General Physician - MD, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, explains the causes of a sore throat during the monsoon, as well as shares preventive measures and treatment options to alleviate the discomfort.

Symptoms of a Sore Throat

Pain and scratchiness in the throat.

Difficulty swallowing.

Redness and swelling of the tonsils.

Hoarseness or loss of voice.

Mild coughing.

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

Common Causes of Sore Throat during the Monsoon

Viral Infections: The most prevalent cause of sore throats during the monsoon is viral infections, such as the common cold and flu. These viruses thrive in moist and humid weather conditions, making individuals more susceptible to infection.

The most prevalent cause of sore throats during the monsoon is viral infections, such as the common cold and flu. These viruses thrive in moist and humid weather conditions, making individuals more susceptible to infection. Bacterial Infections: Streptococcus bacteria can also cause sore throats, leading to conditions like strep throat. Monsoon's dampness facilitates bacterial growth, increasing the likelihood of infections.

Streptococcus bacteria can also cause sore throats, leading to conditions like strep throat. Monsoon's dampness facilitates bacterial growth, increasing the likelihood of infections. Allergies: Increased moisture in the air during the monsoon can trigger allergies, leading to throat irritation and soreness.

Increased moisture in the air during the monsoon can trigger allergies, leading to throat irritation and soreness. Airborne Irritants: Rainfall often brings pollutants and allergens down to the ground, leading to respiratory issues that can affect the throat as well.

Rainfall often brings pollutants and allergens down to the ground, leading to respiratory issues that can affect the throat as well. Weak Immune System: The fluctuating weather and humidity levels can weaken the immune system, making individuals more prone to infections.

Prevention of Sore Throat during Monsoon

Maintain Personal Hygiene : Regularly wash hands with soap and water and use hand sanitisers to minimize the risk of viral and bacterial infections.

: Regularly wash hands with soap and water and use hand sanitisers to minimize the risk of viral and bacterial infections. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of warm fluids, such as herbal teas and soups, to keep the throat moist and soothe irritation.

Drink plenty of warm fluids, such as herbal teas and soups, to keep the throat moist and soothe irritation. Avoid Allergens: Keep windows closed during peak allergy times and use air purifiers indoors to reduce airborne irritants.

Keep windows closed during peak allergy times and use air purifiers indoors to reduce airborne irritants. Stay Dry: Carry an umbrella and wear raincoats to avoid getting drenched in the rain.

Carry an umbrella and wear raincoats to avoid getting drenched in the rain. Boost Immunity: Consume a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals to strengthen the immune system. Get regular exercise and sufficient rest to maintain overall health.

Treatments for sore throat

Saltwater Gargles: Gargling with warm salt water can reduce inflammation and ease discomfort.

Honey and Ginger: Mixing honey and ginger in warm water can provide relief due to their anti-inflammatory properties.

Steam Inhalation: Inhaling steam with a few drops of eucalyptus oil can soothe the throat and alleviate congestion.

OTC Medications: Pain medications and throat lozenges might temporarily reduce sore throat symptoms.

Final word

Monsoon blues may bring along the discomfort of a sore throat, but with proper understanding and care, it can be managed effectively. By maintaining personal hygiene, staying hydrated, and taking preventive measures against allergens and irritants, individuals can reduce their risk of developing a sore throat during the monsoon. Moreover, incorporating natural remedies like saltwater gargles, honey, and ginger, along with over-the-counter medications, can provide relief from the symptoms. As the rainy season approaches, embracing these precautions and treatments will ensure a more pleasant and healthier experience throughout this beautiful time of the year.

