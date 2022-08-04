Will Monkeypox Spread Like Covid? Know What Doctors Say

Monkeypox Crisis: Will monkeypox also spread like covid in India?

The monkeypox cases are increasing rapidly all over the world. Recently (WHO), the World Health Organization declared it a health emergency. So now this epidemic which started in Africa has become a global problem. With this, people are comparing it to covid, and discussions have begun on whether monkeypox will not spread like covid and will prove to be as dangerous as the corona.

Will Monkeypox Spread Like Covid?

As per a report published in the New York Times, several types of mutations associated with the monkeypox virus have been noted, but it will take time for anything to become clear about the related changes. However, Dr Wayne Kerkhove, a technical expert on the issue associated with covid-19 in the WHO, says that monkeypox spreads through skin-to-skin contact, which is pretty different from covid.

What Do Experts Say?

TRENDING NOW

Doctors say that monkeypox will not spread like a corona. In such a situation, the danger is not as much as a thought. Dr Wayne Kerkhove says that monkeypox is not a disease spreading like a corona. Nor should it be considered so dangerous. There's a cure and there's also a vaccine. The chance of infection with this virus is very close contact with the infected individual person.

Signs Of Monkeypox

According to the Director of the UN Health Agency, Dr Hans Kluge, in the European Region, usually in this disease, signs such as fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes are seen. In addition, there is pain in the body with boils and red spots on the skin. In most patients, infected patients heal without any medicine.

Is Monkeypox More Dangerous Than Covid?

According to Dr Hans Kluge, in most cases of monkeypox, the infected recover within a few weeks without any treatment, but the disease can become more serious. This disease can be dangerous for young children, pregnant women and people with weak immunity.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES