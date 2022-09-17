Delhi Records 8th Case Of Monkeypox: Nigerian Woman Tests Positive

The 8th Monkeypox case has come to light in Delhi. The 7th case was registered four days ago. Is this infection becoming a threat now?

A new case of monkeypox has come to light in the capital. A Nigerian woman living in Delhi has been found positive. The infected woman is 30 years old. The woman is treated at Delhi's Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital. Let us tell you that this is the 8th case of monkeypox in Delhi. With this, the number of monkeypox cases in India has increased to 13.

7 Out Of 8 Monkeypox Cases In Delhi

The Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said that most of the infected cases of monkeypox are of African origin. The woman associated with the 8th case was admitted to the hospital two days ago. Her test report came positive on Friday. Out of the 8 cases of monkeypox that have been reported in Delhi so far, seven are of African origin, and only one is Indian. The new case has no recent travel history of the infected woman. Work is being done to find the reason for the spread of infection at the government level.

Monkeypox Spread In 103 Countries

Monkeypox spreads through contact with an infected person by connecting with a contaminated person, having sex or using the things he used. From January 1, 2022, till now (September 17, 2022), a total of 103 countries around the world have confirmed cases of monkeypox, while in different countries of the world so far. A total of 59,147 patients with monkeypox have been found.

New Strain Of Monkeypox

At the same time, a new strain of monkeypox virus was found in Britain. The news agencies were informed about this strain being found by UK health officials. With the help of genome sequencing, a new strain has been detected in a person. The infected person had come to Britain from South Africa, and after showing signs of infection, his samples were sent for examination, where he was found infected with the new strain. Scientists have named it as monkeypox virus A.2 strain.