Monkeypox Virus Can Survive On Blankets, Coffee Machines For Days: CDC Warns

In the report, the CDC said that the monkeypox virus can remain on blankets, couches, coffee machines, computer mouse and light switches for days.

Monkeypox virus remains a cause for concern in several countries, as the virus is spreading rapidly. This virus infection typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks. What is more concerning is the transmissibility. So far, the experts had stated that the monkeypox virus can be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bushmeat preparation. However, there is a twist now.

Be Aware! Monkeypox Virus Can Remain on The Surfaces For Months

A recent study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) has shown that the virus can be transmitted through the surfaces which the infected person has come in contact with. In the report, the CDC said that the monkeypox virus can remain on blankets, couches, coffee machines, computer mouse and light switches for days.

The CDC found that the monkeypox virus which belongs to the smallpox virus family was detected live on 70 per cent of "high-contact areas" twenty days after a person displayed symptoms, however, it added that no live virus was detected indicating infection risk was low.

How to stop the spread of the monkeypox virus? According to the CDC, the only way to contain the spread of this virus is by keeping the surfaces clean and disinfected (areas or objects which is being used by the monkeypox-infected patients and by the ones who are taking care of them)

The monkeypox virus has already spread to over 92 countries, with 35,000 cases being detected worldwide. Taking cognizance of the high spread of this infection, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated it as a 'global health emergency'. According to the global health body, the virus can be contained if a person avoids close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox and also avoid contact with "objects and materials" that a person with monkeypox has used.

