Monkeypox Virus Can Damage Your Lungs, Cause Pneumonia: Experts Warn

Monkeypox is slowly spreading in India, take a look at how the virus affects your lungs.

Just at a time when the world was getting back to normalcy or better to say was getting used to living with the deadly COVID-19 virus infection, another virus attack left everyone baffled. Monkeypox virus infection, which was so far only found in isolated areas of South Africa has become a global health concern. According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus is currently present in over 75 countries, and a total of over 16,000 cases have already been confirmed. The arrival of this new infection has triggered several questions in the minds of the people - are we heading towards a new pandemic? what happens when you get infected with the monkeypox virus? In this article, we address all your queries and take a look at how the virus affects your lungs.

Can Monkeypox Damage Your Lungs?

Unline COVID-19, the monkeypox virus doesn't only spread via air. However, a recent study has revealed how the virus might damage the lungs during infection. Yes, you read that right. In severe (rare) cases, monkeypox virus infection can damage the lungs and further lead to severe health conditions. In a recent study, experts have stated that the monkeypox virus not only increases the production of the protein which is involved in causing severe inflammation in the lungs but also decreases the production of proteins that keeps the lung tissues intact and lubricated.

The study published in the journal Molecular & Cellular Proteomics, also says that the monkeypox virus can cause severe lung inflammation and further lead to pneumonia. "We are surprised to see how the monkeypox virus wrecked the structural integrity of the lungs," the authors of the study were quoted as saying.

Monkeypox Infected Lungs

The researchers have stated that monkeypox-infected lungs have a decreased production of proteins which are involved in metabolism, proteins that help in keeping the lungs tissues healthy and lubricated, and also in the exchange process of oxygen for the lungs. "Our results suggest that inflammation contributes to disease but it may not be the main component. Interfering with the structural proteins may play a major role," one of the authors was quoted as saying.

Severe Symptoms of Monkeypox Infection

Although you all know what symptoms one can suffer, after getting infected by the monkeypox virus, there are some unusual and severe symptoms that one may experience after catching the deadly virus infection. These symptoms include:

Encephalitis Sepsis Bronchopneumonia Infection of the cornea with possible vision loss

How Does Monkeypox Virus Spread?

The transmission process of the monkeypox virus is important to note as it can totally differ from the way other viruses spread from human to human. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the monkeypox virus spreads in different ways. In the case of person-to-person transmission, it can happen through:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, blisters, scabs or any kind of body fluid. Touching items which are being used by the infected patient (bedding, clothing or linens)

India has already confirmed four cases of the monkeypox virus infection. At this time, it is important for everyone to stay alert in order to stay safe!