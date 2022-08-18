Monkeypox Infected Patient's Post On Timeline Of Painful Symptoms of Rash Goes Viral - CHECK Photo

Monkeypox Infected Patient

Monkeypox: Due to its rapid spread, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated it as a 'global health threat'.

A social media post with a man's experience with the symptoms of the monkeypox infection has gone viral. In the post, Silver Steele, a gay adult film actor explained the timeline of the symptoms of the infection, which stayed with him for over two weeks. In the post which consists of a photo collage, one can see the lesion on his face go from small and light to scary and dark. The actor also wrote that those rashes were as painful as they looked.

Sharing the photos, Steele wrote: "Monkeypox: A timeline. I am providing this to all of you so you can see an example of what the virus looks like over time. My goal with this is not to gross anyone out, but to educate. Not everyone displays symptoms the exact same way but I've been told by more than one professional that my case is a "clinically perfect" example and it's being used in CDC demonstrations and medical journals." He further added, "Feel free to share this image. Spread the word, not the virus."

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele)

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Monkeypox virus, the infectious disease which has taken the world in its grip, is not a new virus. Monkeypox virus which causes this infection comes from the family of the smallpox viruses, and till 2022, this infection was only seen affecting people in isolated areas of South Africa. However, due to its rapid spread, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated it as a 'global health threat'. The symptoms associated with monkeypox disease are very similar to those of smallpox and flu. Some of the other symptoms (apart from what the patient explained in the post) associated with monkeypox virus infection are:

Fever accompanied by chills Cough Muscle cramps or body aches Headaches Skin lesions Swollen lymph nodes Exhaustion

