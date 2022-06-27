Monkeypox Mutating Faster Than Thought: 7 Warning Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

To date, the virus was only found in the areas of Southern Africa, however, it was recently discovered to affect people outside S. Africa as well.

The monkeypox virus is mutating faster than what was expected by the experts. In a recent warning, scientists have said that the virus has mutated far, far more than would normally be expected. Published in the journal Nature Medicine, the authors stated that the monkeypox virus "is far more than one would expect considering previous estimates" of the mutation rate of orthopoxviruses of which monkeypox is a type -- between six and 12 times more.

Speaking to the media, the study authors said, "Our data reveal additional clues of ongoing viral evolution and potential human adaptation." They further added that they had identified proteins that are known to interact with peoples' immune systems. Have the mutations led to an increase in the transmission rate of the monkeypox virus? According to the experts, this is still not known. "We do not know that. We just know that these additional 50 mutations were quite unexpected," Joao Paulo Gomes, head of the Genomics & Bioinformatics Unit at the Institute, was quoted as saying.

Gomes further added that most of the mutations are of a particular type that could have been introduced by a human defence mechanism called APOBEC3, which works by introducing mutations to viruses in order to stop them from working properly, Pam Vallely, professor of medical virology at the University of Manchester was quoted as saying.

Monkeypox - What We Know So Far

Monkeypox virus belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. This virus was first detected in 1858, and the first human case was reported in 1970. To date, the virus was only found in the areas of Southern Africa, however, it was recently discovered to affect people outside S. Africa as well.

As the virus is mutating faster than was thought, here are 7 warning symptoms of the infection that you should never ignore:

Fever accompanied by chills Persistent headache Muscle aches and backache Swollen lymph nodes Pain in the joints Exhaustion or fatigue A rash that can look like pimples or blisters

Monkeypox virus infection is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that is characterized by flu-like symptoms, therefore, one should never underestimate the symptoms of this infection.

(With inputs from IANS)