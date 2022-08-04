Monkeypox Infection: What Happens When You Catch The Virus? How Long Does It Take To Recover Fully?

What happens to your body after catching the monkeypox virus and how long does it take for the symptoms to fade away? All your queries answered.

Monkeypox virus infection, which is now spreading rapidly across the globe, has left people worried. In the last few months, several countries have reported the emergence of this infection, including the USA, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and many more. What we know about this virus so far is that it resembles the same symptoms that one gets after catching smallpox. However, this is not it, monkeypox is a totally different virus infection, which can affect the body in many ways.

What Happens When You Catch Monkeypox?

The monkeypox virus infection is a rare disease, which was mostly found in isolated areas of Africa. However, the virus is currently present in over 80 countries, causing severe symptoms among infected patients. The monkeypox virus is a member of the family called orthopoxvirus. Below are some of the most asked questions:

How Does Monkeypox Virus Spread?

The monkeypox virus spread mainly through human contact with infected rodents, but experts have also warned that the infection can sometimes be spread through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. The ways one can spread the virus is through the scabs or the puss which is there in the blisters. Also, sexual contact can be one of the mediums for the virus to transmit from one person to another. Experts have also said that the monkeypox virus can spread through close contact of mucosa or non-intact skin with infectious material, or large respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

Is Monkeypox A Gay Disease?

No, monkeypox infection is not only limited to people who are bisexual or gay. Health officials have maintained that the virus is not a sexually transmitted disease and anyone can contract the disease by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Are There Any Variants of Monkeypox?

As of now, there are no variants of monkeypox. However, there are two types (clade) of the monkeypox virus, take look: one that originated in Central Africa and one that originated in West Africa. The current world outbreak (2022) is caused by the less severe West African clade.

How Does Monkeypox Affect Your Body?

The monkeypox virus infection is rare, but it can be fatal if proper care is not being taken. Some of the symptoms that you may experience after catching this virus infection include - fever accompanied by chills, headache, skin rashes, lesions on the skin, muscle ache, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and blisters (anus, genitals).

How Does The Symptoms Start?

To differentiate between monkeypox virus infection and smallpox, one may check the timeline of the infection that a person may experience after getting infected with the monkeypox virus. According to the experts, after a few days of contracting the virus and developing the above-mentioned symptoms, skin rashes develop. These rashes start as flat, red bumps, which can be painful. Those bumps turn into blisters, which fill with pus. Eventually, the blisters crust over and fall off the whole process can last two to four weeks. You can also get sores in your mouth, vagina or anus.

How Long Does It Take To Recover Fully?

Although it is not a gay disease, a recent study by the Lancet has shown that prolonged shedding of monkeypox virus DNA can occur in the semen of infected patients for weeks after symptoms onset. How to know if the virus is still present in the semen? Experts say that there are some symptoms that can tell one person that the virus is still present in his semen. These symptoms include - fever, followed by the appearance of clustered itchy papular lesions in the anal region and single lesions on the head, thorax, legs, arms, hand, and penis.

Is Monkeypox Curable?

As of now, experts have very limited information about the fatality rate that the monkeypox virus can cause. According to the studies, the monkeypox virus infection is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Properly following the do's and don'ts can help an infected patient recover fast. Scroll down to know what you can do when you catch monkeypox.

Do's & Don'ts of Monkeypox Virus Infection

To stay safe from the virus, one needs to understand that the infection can spread only through close contact, therefore try to do:

Avoid coming in close contact with sick animals (those which are showing symptoms) Avoid coming in close proximity to people showing symptoms like skin blisters, fever, rashes, etc. Try to avoid uncooked meat. If you are eating, then make sure to clean it properly and then cook it at a high temperature. Keeping the hands clean is very important when trying to avoid catching an infectious virus. Washing hands with soap and water or a good hand sanitiser is very important. Practice safe sex, including the use of condoms and dental dams. Mask up! not just COVID-19, but even monkeypox can spread through respiratory droplets. Therefore, the best way to stay safe is by wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose when around others. Clean the surfaces you are touching with disinfectants. Do not touch any of the belongings such as bedding, towel, etc, of a person who is showing up symptoms of monkeypox.

What To Do When You Catch Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is not so fatal, but it is rare and thus not following what the experts are suggesting can complicate the symptoms. Here is what one should do after contracting the virus:

Immediate isolation is important for keeping others safe from catching the virus. Consult a doctor and get some pain killers that can help you beat the muscle ache, body pain, etc. Dry and itchy skin can be painful. Soaking the infected body parts in a warm bath with colloidal oatmeal can relieve the dry, itchy feeling that comes with skin rashes. Cover the skin lesions, and puss-filled blisters with a medical gauze or bandage to contain the spread of the virus. Take good care of yourself. Drink a lot of fluid, give your body proper rest and cover your mouth with a good mask.

When To Seek Help?

You must visit a doctor as soon as you start developing any of the symptoms listed above. However, here are some of the warning signs that monkeypox infection is getting worse:

Breathing issues New rashes or deep sores Chronic (worsening) chest pain stiff neck Seizers Loss of consciousness Brain fogging

Take care of your body. Stay alert and stay safe.

